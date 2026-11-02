SportsBits: Kobe Bryant’s $2.2M Jersey, Lamar Jackson’s Injury and Angel Reese’s 6 Month Break

Bryant's high school memorabilia makes history as Jackson and Reese face career challenges.

Kobe Bryant – Depositphotos

*Today’s SportsBits spotlights Kobe Bryant‘s $2.2 million high school jersey sale, Lamar Jackson‘s potentially season-ending thumb injury and Angel Reese’s six-month break following the Atlanta Dream’s WNBA Finals defeat. From record-breaking memorabilia to uncertain futures, these sports stars are making headlines for very different reasons.

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Kobe Bryant’s High School Jersey Sells for Record $2.2 Million

A piece of Kobe Bryant‘s basketball history has reportedly sold for $2.2 million at Sotheby’s, setting a record for high school basketball memorabilia.

According to Hypebeast, Bryant’s game-worn Lower Merion High School jersey attracted 26 bids from seven bidders. The price represents an extraordinary increase from the $51,400 paid for the same jersey in 2013.

Bryant wore the uniform while attending Lower Merion near Philadelphia, where he averaged 31 points per game during his junior season.



Sotheby’s – via Hypebeast

Authentication specialists matched the jersey to a 1995 photograph showing Bryant spinning a basketball on his finger.

The jersey was originally auctioned through Goldin Auctions by Bryant’s mother, Pamela Bryant, in 2013.

The sale surpasses the previous high school basketball jersey record of $1.3 million, established in 2024 by a LeBron James jersey from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.

Sotheby’s executive Brahm Wachter described the memorabilia as a symbol of Bryant’s beginnings, before his NBA championships and legendary “Mamba Mentality.”

Nearly three decades after Bryant entered the NBA, collectors are still willing to pay millions for a piece of his story.

Lamar Jackson – (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson’s Thumb Injury Raises Questions About Ravens Future

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson faces another frustrating setback after suffering a serious right thumb injury against the Buffalo Bills.

Jackson’s return from a four-week absence caused by a high-ankle sprain lasted just one play. His throwing hand struck a defender’s forearm, forcing him from the game and ultimately requiring surgery.

Ravens coach Jesse Minter has not confirmed whether the injury will end Jackson’s 2026 season. The timing is particularly troubling for Baltimore, which is struggling to reach the playoffs under Minter’s first-year leadership.

Jackson, 29, has played approximately one season’s worth of games over the past two years. His salary-cap hit is scheduled to reach $84 million next season, creating potential pressure for contract renegotiations.

Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr believes Jackson’s famously private personality could complicate those discussions. Jackson maintains a small inner circle and rarely publicly addresses questions about his health, rehabilitation or contracts.

Orr argues that stronger public-relations representation could help counter speculation surrounding Jackson’s durability and long-term value.

For Baltimore, the immediate priority is recovery. The bigger question is whether Jackson and the Ravens can agree on their future together.

Angel Reese (choker) – via YouTube screenshot

Angel Reese Announces Six-Month Break Following WNBA Finals Loss

Angel Reese is stepping away from social media and her podcast for six months after the Atlanta Dream’s heartbreaking loss in the 2026 WNBA Finals.

The Golden State Valkyries defeated Atlanta 68-63 on Saturday, capturing their first championship in just their second season.

Reese expressed gratitude for her health, family, friends and supporters while acknowledging the disappointment of falling short.

“I’m still numb from how it ended,” Reese wrote, adding that she remained proud of reaching the Finals in only her third WNBA season.

“Every loss is a lesson,” she continued. “Delayed, not denied. Trust me, I’m HUNGRY for more.”

Reese faced criticism during Atlanta’s playoff run for trash-talking opponents, including comments suggesting the Valkyries couldn’t defend her. Despite the defeat, Reese made clear that her championship ambitions haven’t changed.

“Back to work! See y’all in 6 months,” she concluded.

SportsBits

From Kobe Bryant’s enduring legacy to Lamar Jackson’s uncertain recovery and Angel Reese’s determination to return stronger, today’s SportsBits highlights the triumphs and challenges shaping the sports world.

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