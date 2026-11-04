Kirk Franklin Hasn’t Eaten Soul Food in 25 Years — Kandi Burruss Says, ‘What?!’ | WATCH

The gospel superstar says he's never tasted lemon pepper wings, but Kandi catches him slippin' when he reveals his cheat-day menu.

Kirk Franklin – screenshot

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*Kirk Franklin has apparently been living without some of the South’s most beloved comfort foods for a quarter-century, and Kandi Burruss is having trouble processing that information.

The gospel superstar revealed that he hasn’t regularly eaten soul food, fried food or fast food in approximately 25 years.

He also says he’s avoided soda for just as long.

But the real shocker? Franklin, 56, claims he’s never tasted a lemon pepper chicken wing. Not one.

For Kandi, an Atlanta native who knows her way around Southern cuisine, that revelation was almost too much to swallow.

Kandi Burruss was left completely stunned after Kirk Franklin REVEALS he hasn’t touched soul food, fried food, fast food, or soda in 25 years and says he has never even tasted a lemon pepper wing in his entire life. “I haven’t had fried food, or soda, or fast food, about 25 years… fried food or soul food.” “To say for years not to have a lemon pepper chicken wing, I don’t know.” “I don’t think I’ve ever had a lemon pepper chicken wing… Don’t take my black card, I need my black card because I love being black.” “What does your cheat day consist of?” “A hamburger, fries… I may have that maybe twice a year.” “Well, fries are fried food.” — flame (@laflame_xq) November 1, 2026

Kirk Franklin’s Lemon Pepper Wing Confession

During an appearance on Kandi’s “Speak On It” podcast, Franklin explained his longtime dietary discipline.

“I haven’t had fried food, or soda, or fast food, about 25 years,” he said, also mentioning soul food.

When the conversation turned to lemon pepper wings, Franklin admitted, “I don’t think I’ve ever had a lemon pepper chicken wing.”

Apparently aware that his confession might raise eyebrows, he jokingly pleaded, “Don’t take my black card, I need my black card because I love being black.”

But Kandi wasn’t finished investigating his eating habits.

When she asked about his cheat days, Franklin admitted he occasionally enjoys a hamburger and fries, perhaps twice a year.

That’s when Kandi spotted the loophole.

“Well, fries are fried food,” she reminded him.

And just like that, the gospel star’s 25-year streak came with an asterisk.

Franklin’s food choices are clearly his own, but his exchange with Kandi offers a hilarious reminder that even the most disciplined eaters sometimes make exceptions.

And somewhere in Atlanta, a lemon pepper wing is still waiting for its first introduction to Kirk Franklin. 🙂

Kandi Burruss and Kirk Franklin (vertical) – screenshot

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