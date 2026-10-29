Kirk Franklin Opens Up About Loneliness, Faith and the Pain Behind His Music | EURExclusive

In a candid conversation with Erica Campbell, the gospel superstar reflects on childhood wounds, finding healing through music and his new collaboration with Tobe Nwigwe.

Kirk Franklin at Sun Rose

*Even after decades of inspiring audiences through gospel music, Kirk Franklin knows that success doesn’t necessarily make loneliness disappear.

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During “Kirk Franklin in Conversation with Erica Campbell” at Sun Rose West Hollywood, the Grammy-winning artist opened up about the childhood experiences, emotional struggles and spiritual beliefs that continue to shape his music.

Presented by Adam Blackstone, the intimate conversation gave Franklin an opportunity to reflect on growing up without his biological parents and discovering music as a source of comfort.

Franklin also discussed the healing power of songwriting, explaining how creating music helps him process difficult emotions, even when he feels sad or afraid.

For an artist whose songs have encouraged millions, the conversation offered a revealing look at the personal experiences behind his music.

Kirk Franklin and Erica Campbell at Sun Rose

Kirk Franklin Reflects on Childhood and Loneliness

When Campbell asked Franklin where he finds joy, his answer was straightforward.

“The joy comes from just doing it,” Franklin said.

He explained that creating music can be healing, even during periods of sadness or fear, and credited God with giving him the gift.

Franklin also spoke candidly about growing up without his biological parents and being adopted. He recalled having few people around him who openly expressed their love.

Music became his first meaningful source of connection.

As a child, Franklin found comfort in what he described as a “raggedy piano,” where he began writing songs to Jesus before he fully understood theology.

That early relationship with music helped shape the artist he would eventually become.

Franklin also offered a memorable description of loneliness, calling it “an awkward lover” that can give back just as quickly as it takes away.

For someone who has spent much of his career performing before thousands of people, the observation underscored how public recognition and personal isolation can exist side by side.

Kirk Franklin and Erica Campbell at Sun Rose

How Faith Shapes Kirk Franklin’s Songwriting

Franklin explained that his songwriting process begins with prayer rather than a carefully developed musical arrangement.

He asks God to “let me borrow a song,” allowing inspiration to come before the technical work of structuring, arranging and refining the music.

“I’m OK not knowing what I’m doing,” he said.

His willingness to embrace uncertainty reflects a creative philosophy built around faith, surrender and leaving room for unexpected inspiration.

Rather than approaching every song with a predetermined outcome, Franklin described trusting the process and allowing his spiritual connection to guide the work.

Kirk Franklin and Erica Campbell at Sun Rose

Kirk Franklin Previews New Music With Tobe Nwigwe

The conversation also included a preview of “It Gets Better,” Franklin’s collaboration with Tobe Nwigwe.

The song appears on Franklin’s new 14-track album, “I Am What I Am,” scheduled for release October 30, 2026. The project also features collaborations with GloRilla, Jelly Roll, Davido and Karen Clark Sheard.

The collaboration offered a glimpse of a more playful and unexpected side of Franklin’s creative direction.

While much of the discussion centered on difficult memories and emotional healing, the new music demonstrated that his artistry continues to explore different sounds and expressions.

What stayed with me most was Franklin’s willingness to be transparent about the tension between purpose and pain.

His music may uplift others, but it is also rooted in the very real work of surviving, believing and continuing to create.

Kirk Franklin at Sun Rose

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