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Kehlani Details Her Wellness Routine to Manage Bipolar Disorder

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*Kehlani is opening up about the discipline she says is necessary to maintain her mental health while navigating the demands of the music industry.

The R&B singer, who has publicly discussed her diagnoses of bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder (BPD), recently explained how she structures her life around practices that help her stay balanced. Speaking to Billboard, Kehlani described wellness as a requirement rather than something she can fit into her schedule when convenient.

“I take medicine. I have to go to the gym; it’s not an option. I have to do yoga, take walks. I have to spend time in nature: sit in the park or go wiggle my toes in somebody’s grass. I have to build a relationship with God. I have to pray,” she said.

Kehlani Details Her Wellness Routine to Manage Bipolar Disorder
Kehlani via Instagram @kehlani

For Kehlani, maintaining those habits can be particularly challenging in an industry where long studio sessions and irregular hours can quickly disrupt a healthy routine. She described a cycle of working through the night, waking late and missing meals and daylight.

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“You get in this cycle where you wake up at 6 p.m. because you were at the studio until 7 a.m. You’ve missed a whole day of sunshine. There’s no meal. You go back to the studio at 8 p.m. You grind or die,” she said. “I have to have a routine supporting my wellness so I can freaking survive.”

Beyond her own experience, Kehlani believes the industry has a responsibility to do more for artists. “We need a lot more support for our wellness,” she said. “It’s just as important as how we care for and market the music.”

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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