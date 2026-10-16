Her departure follows scrutiny of her legal credentials and a brief debut at the White House podium.

Katie Zacharia

*Apparently, it was too much incompetence even for Donald Trump.

Yep, if you haven’t heard, POTUS has removed Katie Zacharia as White House press secretary after just five days in the role, according to CNN, ending a brief appointment that drew attention to her legal credentials and first appearance at the White House podium.

CNN reported Friday, Oct. 16, that advisers confirmed Zacharia’s departure.

The report follows public comments from Trump suggesting that she reconsider whether she wanted to continue in the high-profile position.

The abrupt exit leaves questions about what changed between Trump’s initial support for Zacharia and his decision to remove her before her first full week was over.

A Short Tenure at the White House

Zacharia began the job earlier this week and delivered her first White House press briefing Tuesday. The briefing lasted about 14 minutes and included questions from only a handful of reporters.

Her debut attracted criticism, while Trump publicly defended her. By Friday, however, his comments about the demands of the position raised questions about her future in the administration.

The available reporting does not establish that any single incident prompted the decision. Reports about her departure should therefore be distinguished from speculation about why Trump made the change.

Questions About Legal Credentials

Zacharia also faced questions about descriptions of her professional background. She graduated from law school but acknowledged that she had not passed the bar examination.

That distinction matters: earning a law degree is not the same as being admitted to practice law. The controversy centered on how her credentials had been presented publicly, including references to her as an attorney.

Zacharia disputed suggestions that she had misrepresented her status. Her explanation deserves to be included alongside the questions raised about her credentials.

Antonio Moore and Katie Zacharia

EURweb Covered the Controversy

The dismissal comes one day after EURweb published commentary from the perspective of Antonio Moore, a Black attorney who passed the California bar examination and objected to Zacharia’s appointment.

That earlier piece addressed the significance of professional credentials. Friday’s development gives readers a new reason to revisit the debate, but it does not prove that the bar-exam issue caused her dismissal.

What Happens Next?

Zacharia’s departure creates another opening in the White House communications operation. At the time of CNN’s report, a permanent successor had not been identified in the material reviewed for this story.

The immediate news is the speed of her exit: a press secretary appointed at the beginning of the week was out before completing her first full week on the job.

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RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: As a Black Attorney that Passed the CA BAR, I’m Offended Katie Zacharia was Made Trump’s Press Secretary | WATCH

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