Karlie Redd Announces 2nd Annual Courageous Awards

The 'Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta' star will join Yandy Smith, Kie Fair and Erica Thomas Adeyemi to honor domestic violence survivors on October 28.

Karlie Redd & Yandy Smith-Harris. (Photo Credits: Freddy O.)

*Karlie Redd is bringing her Courageous Awards back to Atlanta for a second year, recognizing domestic violence survivors and helping connect them with resources to rebuild their lives.

The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” personality will host the 2nd Annual Courageous Awards on Wednesday, October 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Atlanta Central Library. Her nonprofit, Big Heart Foundation, is presenting the event during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Per the news release, Redd will reunite with fellow reality star Yandy Smith, alongside author and motivational speaker Kie Fair and former Georgia state Rep. Erica Thomas Adeyemi. The gathering will feature survivor testimonials, an awards ceremony, special guests, and information about community support programs.

For Redd, the cause is personal. She plans to discuss her own experience with domestic violence during the ceremony.

“I know firsthand that finding the courage to walk away and rebuild your life is not easy,” Redd said in the event announcement. “The Courageous Awards is my way of reminding survivors that their pain does not define them, their voices matter, and there is hope and healing on the other side of survival.”

Smith, who also participated last year, emphasized the importance of standing together.

“When women come together with purpose, we have the power to change lives,” Smith said. “I’m honored to stand with Karlie again to celebrate these courageous survivors and remind them they are seen, supported, and never alone.”

Fair, author of “Undefined Evidence” and founder of TAI Nation, will bring a perspective focused on men’s responsibility in preventing abuse.

“Domestic violence is not just a women’s issue. It’s a community issue,” Fair said. “As men, we have a responsibility to help break destructive cycles, stand with survivors, and create a future where families can thrive without fear.”

Adeyemi, herself a domestic violence survivor, will help spotlight prevention, educational opportunities, and resources supporting long-term independence.

The event will take place at Atlanta Central Library, One Margaret Mitchell Square, Atlanta, GA 30303. Attire is business casual.

For additional details, visit the Courageous Awards Eventbrite page or Big Heart Foundation.

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