Joshua Redman Quartet and Skylar Tang open sizzling new season at The Wallis

Joshua Redman kicks off new season at The Wallis Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills. Photo courtesy of Joshua Redman.

Joshua Redman ushered in a searing hot season with a jazz set of original compositions that showcased his brilliance as a premiere saxophonist. Joshua ‘s tenor saxophone ascended into octaves reserved for soprano territory.

Redman just as easily descended into the alto and baritone regions, playing his instrument with clever dexterity. Redman’s quartet consists of Paul Cornish on piano, Philip Norris on bass and Nazir Edo on drums. Each player represented an equal component in Redman’s euphoric experience inside the Bram Goldsmith Theater at The Wallis Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills.

Critics have embraced Joshua Redman’s latest Blue Note release, Words Fall Short, with four-star reviews from The Guardian, MOJO and Record Collector. The Guardian named it Jazz Album of the Month and later selected it among the 10 best jazz albums of 2025.

Skylar Tang is a jazz delight at The Wallis’ 2026 season kick off. Photo: The Wallis

Joining Josha Redman as a featured artist and opening act was Skylar Tang, a trumpeter who plays like a reincarnated jazz soul from yesteryear. Tang’s cool and effortless approach to her repertoire was nothing short of mesmerizing. The cadence of vintage jazz was evoked by youthful players who execute the music like they were there in the shadows of New York’s 52nd Street, Birdland, Café Society or The Apollo Theater.

Miss Tang’s quartet includes William Schwartaman on piano, John Murray on bass and drummer Ethan Oliver who emitted pure acoustic brilliance.

Skylar Tang is pure jazz perfection as the opening act and featured performer with the Joshua Redman Quartet at The Wallis in Beverly Hills.

At just 19, trumpeter Skylar Tang is rapidly emerging as one of jazz’s most exciting young talents. The Guardian has called her a “West coast trumpet phenomenon,” while Jazz Times praised her “remarkably assured trumpet tone” and distinctive compositional voice.

Forthcoming at The Wallis Oct 8-10, 2026 Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, Oct 18, 2026 Laco: Staruss, Ravel, Beethoven and Oct 23-24, 2026 MUSE/IQUE: American Sound Takes Flight. For more on these and other performances visit www.TheWallis.org.

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