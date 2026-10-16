Jeff Bezos Says AI Could Shrink the Workweek to Three Days

The Amazon founder says rising productivity could free one partner in many households from working at all.

Jeff Bezos at the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci held at the LACMA in Los Angeles, USA on November 6, 2021. (Photo by PopularImages)

*Jeff Bezos says artificial intelligence could soon let many families get by on a three-day workweek.

The Amazon founder shared that view in a recent Fox News interview, Fortune reports. “Some people will decide, ‘I can support my family working three days a week.’ That’s what productivity in the economy means,” Bezos said.

“You’re not going to need to have a two-earner household. If you want it, fine. If you don’t want to have it, one of the people might drop out,” he said.

That freedom could lead to a staff shortage. “It’s going to be difficult to hire people, because the productivity in the economy will make it so that [if] people don’t want to work two jobs, they won’t have to,” Bezos added.

Giant robot throwing man in a trash can. Artificial intelligence replacing jobs concept. Vector illustration.

The idea of a shorter week has plenty of high-profile backers. Bill Gates has floated working just two days. Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase sees 3.5 days down the road, and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang expects four.

Elon Musk outpaces them all. He envisions a “universal high income.” Within two decades or sooner, he has said, “the advancements in AI and robotics will bring us to the point where working is optional.”

Bezos has a significant financial stake in that future. Amazon plans to spend more than $200 billion this year, primarily on data centers. The company has also eliminated roughly 30,000 corporate jobs over the past year.

Meanwhile, Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin, wants to run data centers in space. Reports indicate the company recently raised $10 billion from investors, bringing its valuation to $140 billion. Bezos’ personal fortune is estimated at nearly $365 billion.

Even so, Bezos admits the boom carries risk for those funding it. He can’t say for certain whether AI is in a bubble, calling that “hard to know.”

“What I do know is the technology is real. I think this is a good thing for society,” he said.

“It’s tricky for investors,” Bezos added, noting that the frenzy puts money behind strong and weak ideas alike. “In the moment, in the tussle of this, it’s hard for investors to know the difference between the good ideas and the bad ideas.”

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