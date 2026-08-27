Jamie Foxx Fought to Remove Rape Scene From ‘Django Unchained’

Jamie Foxx (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Jamie Foxx says he challenged Quentin Tarantino over a scene in “Django Unchained” that he believed could have placed Kerry Washington in an especially difficult position.

During an appearance on the “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” podcast, Foxx recalled learning that the original screenplay included a scene in which Django and Broomhilda, Washington’s character, were raped. Rather than accept what was written, Foxx said he raised his concerns with Tarantino and Washington.

“Once we got together, Quentin and I and Kerry—we wanted to protect Kerry Washington,” Foxx said, according to The Daily Beast. He explained that his concern extended beyond the experience of filming the material because, as he put it, “movies are forever.”

Jamie Foxx as Django in ‘Django Unchained’

Washington was also preparing to make her television debut as Olivia Pope on “Scandal,” which was scheduled to premiere shortly after “Django Unchained” was completed. Foxx said that timing factored into his thinking.

“We wanted to make sure that we protected Olivia Pope,” he said, adding that he told Tarantino, “Hey, she’s going to have this show, and we want to protect her, and he was with it.”

Foxx also believed the screenplay needed to establish Broomhilda as a more important part of Django’s motivation. He told Tarantino, “QT, when I read the script, the only thing that I see is Django. He ain’t trying to cure slavery, but he loves his woman. So right now, in the script, his woman ain’t in there enough.”

According to Foxx, Tarantino responded by giving Washington more screen time and incorporating moments that visually connected Broomhilda to Django throughout his journey. Foxx said the experience reinforced the importance of actors being willing to speak up when something doesn’t feel right.

“You got to be vocal and not be afraid,” he said.

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