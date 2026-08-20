Jamie Foxx Sets First Hulu Stand-Up Special ‘Take Care Of Yourself’

Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was – Netflix

*Jamie Foxx is bringing his stand-up comedy to Hulu with a new special that promises to offer a more personal look at the actor and comedian.

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“Jamie Foxx: Take Care Of Yourself” is set to premiere October 7, 2026, giving the Oscar-winning actor his first stand-up special on the streaming platform. The project follows Foxx’s 2024 Netflix special “What Had Happened Was…,” where he spoke about the medical emergency he experienced the previous year.

His new show is being positioned as another step forward, with Hulu describing “Take Care Of Yourself” as Foxx’s “most honest, evolved, and unforgettable chapter yet.” That suggests the comedian will once again draw from personal experiences while approaching them from a new perspective.

The special also brings Foxx into Hulu’s growing Hularious comedy collection. According to Blexmedia, the banner features stand-up projects from a range of comedians, including Hannah Berner, Ralph Barbosa, Bill Burr, Chris Distefano, Jim Gaffigan, Zarna Garg, Nikki Glaser, Ilana Glazer, Jessica Kirson, Matteo Lane, Sebastian Maniscalco, Kumail Nanjiani, Atsuko Okatsuka, Frankie Quinones, Andrew Santino and Roy Wood Jr.

U.S. viewers can stream “Jamie Foxx: Take Care Of Yourself” on Hulu, while Hulu on Disney+ subscribers with eligible bundles will also have access to the special. International audiences will be able to watch it on Disney+.

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