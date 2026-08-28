Jamie Foxx Padded His Boots to Compete with Leonardo DiCaprio on ‘Django Unchained’ Set

Jamie Foxx (Parrish Lewis-Netflix via CNN Newsource)

*Jamie Foxx is opening up about feeling intimidated by Leonardo DiCaprio during their time filming “Django Unchained,” revealing he secretly altered his wardrobe to level the playing field.

Foxx shared the story on “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” explaining that for the first six weeks of filming, it was just him and co-star Christoph Waltz on set. DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson eventually joined, and the intimidation set in during rehearsals, when Foxx realized DiCaprio’s height would put him at a disadvantage in a particular scene. DiCaprio is reportedly 6 feet tall, while Foxx stands at a reported 5 feet 9 inches.

“I can’t beat him,” Foxx said, according to Business Insider. “So I went to the wardrobe people. I said, ‘Miss Lady, I need you to put 4 inches in my boots when I do this scene.'”

When the wardrobe staffer asked why, Foxx said he kept it simple. “Don’t worry about it. I just need 4 inches,” he recalled telling her.

Leonardo DiCaprio at the photocall for Killers Of The Flower Moon at the 76th Festival de Cannes — Photo by Featureflash/Depositphotos

Elsewhere in the conversation, Foxx says he challenged Quentin Tarantino over a scene that he believed could have placed Kerry Washington in an especially difficult position.

He recalled learning that the original screenplay included a moment in which Django and Broomhilda, Washington’s character, were raped. Rather than accept what was written, Foxx said he raised his concerns with the director.

“Once we got together, Quentin and I and Kerry—we wanted to protect Kerry Washington,” Foxx said, according to The Daily Beast. He explained that his concern extended beyond the experience of filming the material because, as he put it, “movies are forever.”

Washington was also preparing to make her television debut as Olivia Pope on “Scandal,” which was scheduled to premiere shortly after “Django Unchained” was completed. Foxx said that timing factored into his thinking.

“We wanted to make sure that we protected Olivia Pope,” he said, adding that he told Tarantino, “Hey, she’s going to have this show, and we want to protect her, and he was with it.”

The candid story offers a rare glimpse into the dynamics behind one of Quentin Tarantino’s most celebrated films.

Watch Jamie’s conversation with KeKe Palmer below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Jamie Foxx Fought to Remove Rape Scene From ‘Django Unchained’

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.