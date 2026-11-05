After Court Win, Halle Berry’s Ex Seeks $240K, 2 Chainz Apologizes, Valkyries Get $60K Payday

Olivier Martinez seeks legal fees despite a setback in court, while 2 Chainz addresses Keith Lee backlash and WNBA champions collect bigger bonuses.

Halle Berry – via eurAI

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*Today’s NewsBits covers three headline-making developments: Halle Berry’s ex-husband Olivier Martinez is seeking $240,000 in legal fees amid their custody battle, 2 Chainz is addressing backlash over comments about food critic Keith Lee, and the Golden State Valkyries are celebrating a WNBA championship with substantially larger player bonuses.

Halle Berry’s Ex Olivier Martinez Seeks $240,000 in Legal Fees

Halle Berry’s custody dispute with former husband Olivier Martinez has taken another expensive turn. Martinez is reportedly asking a judge to order Berry to pay $240,000 in attorney fees connected to their legal battle involving their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

The reported request includes $176,522.58 in unpaid legal bills and $63,477.42 in anticipated attorney expenses.

Olivier Martinez – via eurAI

Martinez claims he receives an average of $776.34 monthly in residual income while facing estimated monthly expenses of $17,555.99. He also reportedly lists approximately $43,206.22 across various accounts.

The financial dispute follows contentious custody proceedings involving allegations that Berry physically abused their son. Berry has denied the accusations.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, Superior Court Judge Shelley Kaufman dissolved a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Berry on Oct. 29 after determining Martinez had not met the required burden of proof.

However, the temporary custody arrangement remained in place, with Martinez retaining primary physical custody and restrictions on Berry’s overnight visits.

TMZ also reported that Maceo testified during closed-door proceedings without either parent present.

The $240,000 legal-fee request remains a reported request, not an established court-ordered payment.

They are chewing 2 Chainz up in his Instagram comments https://t.co/un8CnxQZzh — ███████WN (@addshawn) November 2, 2026

2 Chainz Addresses Keith Lee Controversy After Restaurant Review Mix-Up

Rapper and restaurant owner 2 Chainz is attempting to clear the air following criticism over comments about TikTok food reviewer Keith Lee.

The controversy unfolded during Kirk Franklin’s “Den of Kings” podcast, where 2 Chainz challenged Lee’s restaurant reviews and defended celebrities receiving preferential treatment.

Lee maintained that his reviews should reflect the experiences ordinary customers receive, rather than special treatment reserved for famous visitors.

As Complex reported, the discussion became awkward when 2 Chainz appeared to confuse Lee with fellow TikTok reviewer Mr. Chimetime, who had criticized Esco Restaurant & Tapas, the Atlanta establishment associated with the rapper.

Following the backlash, 2 Chainz addressed the controversy in a Nov. 3 social media statement.

“I got a chance to speak to Keith after the podcast and it was all love,” he wrote.

The rapper also apologized for offending people, explaining that his intended message differed from how his comments were received.

According to Bossip’s reporting, some social media users continued demanding a direct public apology to Lee for the apparent mix-up.

The exchange has fueled discussion about celebrity privilege and whether restaurants should treat famous customers differently from everyone else.

Gabby Williams – screenshot

Golden State Valkyries Celebrate WNBA Championship and Bigger Player Bonuses

The Golden State Valkyries are celebrating their first WNBA championship and a considerably bigger payday for their players.

Golden State defeated the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in Game 7 of the 2026 WNBA Finals on Oct. 31 at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Finals MVP Gabby Williams delivered 30 points, including 28 in the second half, and recorded four blocked shots.

According to The U.S. Sun, the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement provides $60,000 bonuses for championship players, compared with $22,908 under the previous agreement.

The outlet reports that Williams receives an additional $30,000 Finals MVP bonus, bringing her combined championship and MVP payout to $90,000.

Atlanta Dream players receive $20,000 each as runners-up, compared with $8,521 previously.

The increases reflect changes introduced through the league’s new labor agreement, which covers the 2026 through 2032 seasons.

For Golden State, the championship marks a major achievement for a young franchise, while the larger bonuses represent progress in women’s professional basketball.

NewsBits

From Halle Berry’s costly custody dispute to 2 Chainz’s apology and the Valkyries’ championship celebration, today’s NewsBits highlights the latest developments in celebrity news, culture and sports.

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