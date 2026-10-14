NewsBits: Freddie Jackson Funeral Set, Jay-Z Reveals Betrayal, Kash’s Sister Charged

Harlem prepares to honor an R&B legend, Jay-Z revisits his fallout with Irv Gotti, and Kash's death takes a shocking turn.

Freddie Jackson

*Today’s NewsBits brings a final farewell, a revealing hip-hop confession and a heartbreaking development in a reality star’s death. Funeral arrangements have been announced for Freddie Jackson, Jay-Z opens up about feeling betrayed by Irv Gotti, and Kash‘s sister faces a felony charge after the fatal Oakland shooting.

Freddie Jackson Funeral Scheduled in Harlem Following R&B Legend’s Death

Funeral services for R&B legend Freddie Jackson have been announced following his death on October 5, just three days before his 70th birthday.

According to the New Amsterdam News, Jackson’s funeral will take place Monday, October 19, at 10 a.m. at Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem. His family confirmed his passing through a statement posted to his verified Instagram account.

“It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson,” the statement read.

The family remembered Jackson as a “generous soul” who maintained a lifelong connection with fans worldwide.

Born in Harlem in 1956, Jackson began singing in church before becoming one of R&B’s defining voices during the 1980s and 1990s.

His smooth tenor and romantic ballads helped establish him as a Quiet Storm favorite, while his recordings dominated Billboard’s R&B charts.

The upcoming Harlem service brings Jackson’s remarkable musical journey back to the community where it began.

JAY-Z was asked if he was ever the “betrayer”… he said never consciously or with malice, but if a friend does something that gets them demoted, then that’s another story. He uses his late friend Irv Gotti as an example of feeling betrayed & then retaliating. Irv allowed Ja Rule to diss Jay, & Irv was going to sign Nas at the height of their beef. Jay also said he would still do anything for Irv & even helped him secure a TV deal with BET. (This was filmed before Irv passed) — 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) October 12, 2026

Jay-Z Admits Betraying Irv Gotti After Feeling His Loyalty Was Broken

Jay-Z is revisiting a complicated chapter in his friendship with the late music executive Irv Gotti.

During Chapter 7 of HBO’s “JAŸ-Z In 8,” the rapper discussed loyalty and betrayal with Rick Rubin, admitting that his own actions crossed a line after he believed Gotti had betrayed him first.

“Irv, who was like my DJ in London, like, it was early, early days. I’ve done everything for Irv,” Jay recalled.

According to Jay-Z, tensions escalated when one of Gotti’s artists began speaking negatively about him without intervention from the Murder Inc. founder.

The situation worsened when Gotti considered signing Nas during Jay-Z’s highly publicized feud with the Queens rapper.

Jay-Z acknowledged retaliating by appearing alongside Gotti’s rival, 50 Cent, in a 2003 Reebok commercial promoting their respective sneaker lines.

“That’s betrayal because that’s his rival,” Jay admitted. “But in my estimation, I’m justified in it, ’cause I put him in a certain box already.”

Despite his reasoning, Jay-Z recognized that retaliation was still betrayal.

“But it’s still betrayal,” he acknowledged.

The confession offers a revealing look at how personal loyalty and business rivalries collided during one of hip-hop’s most competitive eras.

Reality Star Kash’s Sister Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Fatal Shooting

A heartbreaking twist has emerged in the shooting death of reality television personality Kash.

Her sister, 38-year-old Vernika Dunbar, has been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter following the October 11 shooting in downtown Oakland, California.

Kash, whose real name was Mackayla Paige, was just 29.

According to the Oakland Police Department, Dunbar allegedly attempted to defend her sister during a physical confrontation with another woman.

Police say Dunbar tried to strike the woman with a handgun, but the weapon discharged, sending a bullet into Kash.

The reality star was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office subsequently filed the involuntary manslaughter charge against Dunbar. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Kash appeared on reality programs including “Real West Coast Baddies,” “Room H8z” and “Young & Reckless.”

What initially appeared to be a deadly confrontation involving an unidentified suspect has now become an especially painful family tragedy.

NewsBits

From Freddie Jackson’s upcoming Harlem farewell to Jay-Z’s reflections on broken loyalty and the devastating allegations surrounding Kash’s death, today’s NewsBits brings three deeply personal stories from the entertainment world.

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