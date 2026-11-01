Erick Avari Quit Hollywood, then ‘The Chosen’ Pulled Him Back In | EUR EXCLUSIVE

The Chosen is a groundbreaking historical drama based on the life of Jesus, seen through the eyes of those who knew Him.

*Plot twist: Erick Avari was done with the business. Burned out on cookie-cutter roles, he hit pause on his career until The Chosen slid into his inbox and made him an offer his instincts couldn’t refuse. So what, exactly, brought him back? Read on as he opens up to EURweb about the script, the cast, and a moment that proved the show is bigger than all of us.

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Season six of The Chosen starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 15.

EURweb: What has been the most challenging and rewarding part of filming The Chosen?

Erick Avari: Playing a highly complex character. There’s so much depth to the role. It’s challenging, joyful, and daunting, all rolled into one. Working with this cast and crew matters too. I stepped away from the business because I kept playing much the same character over and over. Same deal, different set. It became just a job, and that’s not why I got into this business, so I pulled away. To be challenged on this level is a credit to the writing. They created a character with so much diversity and so many emotions, sometimes all arriving at once. That’s a joy and a challenge. The challenge is the joy.

The Chosen Amazon Prime Video 2026

Erick Avari plays Nicodemus in “The Chosen”

EURweb: Is it safe to assume Dallas Jenkins pulled you out of retirement because of the character, or was there some wining and dining involved?

Avari: No, no, no. He didn’t have the money for wining and dining. It was the script. At our first meeting I told him, “This is an amazing character. Why are you coming to me with it?” He said, “You can blame my son for that.”

EURweb: [We’re] thankful for his son! If you had 24 hours left in this realm, aside from your family, what three things would you like to do?

Avari: Wow, that’s a really heavy question. I would like to thank all the people who have touched me and guided me. [Visibly emotional.] That wasn’t fair.

EURweb: This is truly who you are. Some days I feel like the show is bigger than us.

Avari: I think that’s true. I think this is something much bigger than us.

EURweb: Thank you for the work you’re doing!

Avari: It is. It is.

[The interview closed with a warm, consensual hug.]

“The Chosen” Amazon Prime Video 2026

Review

Review: The Chosen succeeds by treating its characters as people first and symbols second. The writing gives its performers room to play contradiction, doubt, and tenderness within a single scene. That makes it as much an actor’s showcase as a story of faith. The ensemble feels lived-in and sincere, and the series earns its emotional beats instead of forcing them. It’s the kind of show that can reach viewers well beyond its built-in audience.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 Trailer Reveals Jesus’ Final Hours Before Crucifixion

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