Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning (JCAL) Presents the Return of the Downtown Jamaica Riddim & Jazz Festival

The Annual Outdoor Summer Celebration of Music, Culture, and Community Headlined by the GRAMMY® Award-winning Branford Marsalis Quartet

Branford Marsalis Quartet

*(Queens, NY) – This Summer, the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning (JCAL) – Queens’ premier hub for the visual and performing arts – is proud to present the return of the Downtown Jamaica Riddim & Jazz Festival, its annual outdoor celebration of music, culture, and community.

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Now in its fourth year, the festival has become a cornerstone of cultural and live entertainment in the Southeast Queens community – serving as a vibrant gathering point that connects artists and audiences through a diverse, genre-spanning lineup of jazz, soul, salsa, and global sounds.

Taking place on the historic grounds of Rufus King Park on Saturday, July 25 at 6 PM, the festival is free and open to the public, with audiences of all ages.

Bringing together a dynamic lineup of acclaimed performers alongside emerging and mid-career artists, this year’s Downtown Jamaica Riddim & Jazz Festival will be headlined by the legendary Branford Marsalis Quartet. A three-time GRAMMY® Award winner and National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master, New Orleans-born Branford Marsalis is a world-renowned saxophonist, composer, and bandleader recognized as a leading force in modern jazz. Formed in 1986, the Branford Marsalis Quartet continues to set the standard, celebrated for its extraordinary range and enduring influence across the genre.

Branford Marsalis

Building on two of JCAL’s signature programs – Riddim Section and Thursday Night Jazz – the festival serves as a culminating moment that reflects the depth and diversity of its year-round work. It also reflects the organization’s ongoing effort to broaden the reach of its programming and deepen its connection to the community.

“Each year, the Downtown Jamaica Riddim & Jazz Festival continues to grow in both scope and intention, deepening our commitment to presenting artists across genres while expanding access to high-quality live music and creating space for meaningful connection,” said Courtney Ffrench, Artistic Director of JCAL. “At its core, the festival brings different musical traditions and audiences together in a shared cultural setting. Welcoming the Branford Marsalis Quartet this year underscores that vision – connecting one of the most respected ensembles in jazz while expanding what audiences can experience right here in Southeast Queens.”

EVENT DETAILS

What: Downtown Jamaica Riddim & Jazz Festival

When: Saturday, July 25, 2026 | 6:00 PM

Where: Rufus King Park, 150-29 Jamaica Avenue, Queens, NY

Admission: Free and open to the public

This is a free event. Registration is encouraged. To register and for additional information, please click HERE

For exclusive photos, updates and more, get social! Follow us on all social media platforms IG: @JamaicaArtsCenter; Facebook: Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning; YouTube: Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL)

Branford Marsalis Quartet

About The Branford Marsalis Quartet

New Orleans-born Branford Marsalis is an award-winning saxophonist, band leader, featured classical soloist, and a film and Broadway composer. In the process, he has become a multi award-winning artist with three Grammys, a citation by the National Endowment for the Arts as a Jazz Master and an avatar of contemporary artistic excellence.

The Branford Marsalis Quartet, formed in 1986, remains his primary means of expression. In its virtually uninterrupted three-plus decades of existence, the Quartet has established a rare breadth of stylistic range and has long been recognized as the standard to which other ensembles of its kind must be measured. The Quartet recently made it’s Blue Note Records debut with the release of Belonging, a full album interpretation of Keith Jarrett’s 1974 ECM album of the same name. But Branford has not confined his music to the jazz quartet context. He recently composed a classical suite commissioned by the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra. A frequent soloist with classical ensembles, Branford has become increasingly sought after as a featured soloist with acclaimed orchestras around the world, including the New York and Los Angeles Philharmonics, and the Chicago, Detroit, North Carolina, and Düsseldorf Symphonies. And his legendary guest performances with the Grateful Dead and collaborations with Sting have made him a fan favorite in the pop arena.

Branford’s screen credits as a composer include original music for: Rustin starring Colman Domingo, the History Channel’s documentary Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks starring Oprah Winfrey, and Spike Lee’s Mo’ Better Blues. He received a 2021 EMMY nomination for the original music he composed and produced for Tulsa Burning in the Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Score) category. His work on Broadway has garnered a Drama Desk Award and a Tony nomination for the acclaimed revival of Fences. He recently arranged and orchestrated the music for a new Broadway production on Louis Armstrong, A Wonderful World. His previous Broadway efforts include music for the revivals of Children of a Lesser God and A Raisin in the Sun, as well as The Mountaintop, which starred Angela Bassett and Samuel L. Jackson.

About Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning (JCAL)

Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning (JCAL), founded in 1972, is a multidisciplinary arts center based in the diverse community of Southeast Queens. Our mission is devoted to offering quality visual and performing arts, and to providing accessible education programs to encourage participation in the arts. JCAL is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm; closed Sundays, Mondays, and major holidays. For additional information, call JCAL at 718-658-7400 or visit JCAL.org.



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JCAL gratefully acknowledges public support from the New York City Council, including funding through the Speaker’s Initiative, Deputy Council Speaker Nantasha Williams, and the Council’s Cultural Immigrant Initiative.

JCAL gratefully acknowledges operating support from the Mellon Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, Matisse Foundation, Altman Foundation, and MacMillan Foundation.

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