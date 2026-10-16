Megyn Kelly Encourages Don Lemon’s Presidential Run as CNN Colleagues Express Doubts

The conservative commentator says she's rooting for Lemon to enter the 2028 race, while some former coworkers question whether he'll follow through.

Don Lemon attends the Brooks Brothers Bicentennial Celebration at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Manhattan — Photo by SamAronov/Depositphotos

*Former CNN anchor Don Lemon is considering a 2028 presidential run, and one of his unlikely cheerleaders is Megyn Kelly.

The conservative commentator wants him to enter the race, even as some of his former CNN colleagues question whether he’s serious.

“I’m going to shock you. I think he should do it. I actually think he should do it,” Kelly said during Tuesday’s episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” according to the New York Post.

Kelly argued that Lemon’s journalism career shouldn’t disqualify him from seeking office. She also questioned whether former Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Joe Biden possessed substantially greater intellectual qualifications.

“All I can say is it would certainly give us a lot to talk about, so I encourage him and I’m rooting for him,” Kelly said.

Megyn Kelly – screenshot

Her encouragement is particularly unexpected given their public clashes. EURweb previously covered Lemon’s angry response to Kelly’s criticism of Joy Reid.

Lemon, 60, has suggested there’s a “65, 70%” chance he’ll pursue the presidency. However, his former CNN coworkers offered mixed reactions when Fox News Digital asked about his ambitions. One staffer referenced Lemon’s controversial 2023 remarks about Nikki Haley’s age.

“Doesn’t someone, according to Don Lemon, have to be in their ‘prime’ to run for president? That would certainly rule Don out,” the staffer said.

Another welcomed the possibility but doubted Lemon would enter the race. “I love it. Bring it on,” the staffer said. “It would be fun if he ran. Little bit less boring than the standard 18-people on-stage process that we’re about to watch unfold.”

Lemon has previously expressed confidence in his leadership abilities. In April, EURweb reported that he believed he could govern more effectively than President Donald Trump, although he wasn’t then pursuing a campaign.

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