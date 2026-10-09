Cracker Barrel Customer Asks for Check Before Eating — Here’s Why

A TikTok creator says requesting his bill when food arrives lets him leave whenever he's ready, but not everyone agrees with his approach.

Cracker Barrel Restaurant and Old Country Store entrance. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

*A Cracker Barrel customer has a simple trick for avoiding one of the most annoying parts of dining out: waiting for the check after finishing his meal. Instead of asking for the bill when he’s ready to leave, he requests it as soon as his food arrives.

The customer, a TikTok creator named Mac who posts as @scottiemaccmusic, explained his unusual habit in a video filmed at the restaurant.

“As soon as I get my food, I ask for the bill so I can just pay and get the [expletive] out,” he said, according to Subplot News.

His reasoning isn’t necessarily about rushing through dinner. Mac simply wants the freedom to leave whenever he chooses, without waiting for his server to return. “I might not even want to eat all this [expletive],” he explained.

Screenshot via TikTok @scottiemaccmusic

For Mac, paying early means he can finish his meal, get up and walk out without another step in the process. He also wants that flexibility if something unexpected comes up.

His approach attracted plenty of attention online; some viewers appreciated the idea.

“This is so smart,” one commenter wrote.

Others felt the strategy takes away from the enjoyment of dining out.

“Ruins the whole experience tho but yea ok,” another responded.

One person raised a practical concern about paying before the meal is finished. “gotta be careful though cause they will stop serving you,” the commenter warned.

Cracker Barrel already offers a payment option designed to make leaving easier. Through its Pay & Go service, customers can scan a QR code on their check and pay directly at the table instead of waiting in the cashier line.

However, the service still requires customers to have their bill before completing payment. Mac’s strategy addresses that earlier step by requesting the check before he’s finished eating.

Whether other diners embrace his approach or prefer a more leisurely experience, Mac’s goal remains straightforward: Once he’s ready to leave, he doesn’t want the bill holding him up. Check out what he had to say in the clip below.

@scottiemaccmusic I always ask for the bill as soon as the food comes ♬ original sound – MAQ

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