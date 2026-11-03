Cleveland Paramedics Step In After Private Ambulance Driver Leaves Patient for an Uber Ride Home

The city's EMS union says its members had nothing to do with the incident.

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*Cleveland paramedics came to the rescue of a woman with chest pain after the man driving her private ambulance allegedly bailed on the job.

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The driver reportedly got lost on the way to the Cleveland Clinic, told the woman he was done driving for the day and called an Uber to take him home, according to Cleveland 19.

City responders took over from there. Crews from Cleveland EMS reached the woman, gave her treatment on site and completed the hospital run he had abandoned.

The Cleveland Association of Rescue Employees (CARE) Local 1975 emphasized that the driver worked for a private ambulance provider, not Cleveland EMS. The union, which represents the city’s emergency medical workers, clarified that the ambulance belonged to a private company.

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“We stand by our EMTs, Paramedics, and Dispatchers who strive to provide the best care to anyone who is in need of it,” a CARE spokesperson said.

The private ambulance company, which has not been publicly identified, said it acted as soon as it learned what happened.

“Patient safety and quality care are of the utmost importance to us and responsibilities we take very seriously,” the statement read. “Upon becoming aware of the situation, immediate steps were taken to address the matter and ensure the patient’s well-being and care needs were addressed.”

An internal review is underway, and the company pledged that it “will take appropriate action based on the findings of that review.” Because the case involves an employee and a patient, it offered no further details.

The firm also tried to reassure the public. “We remain committed to providing high-quality care and maintaining the trust of our patients, their families, healthcare partners, and the communities we serve,” it said.

The incident unfolded the evening of October in the 4100 block of W. 150th St.

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