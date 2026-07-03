CBS Sets Star-Studded Primetime Special to Celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary

Queen Latifah, Jill Scott, The Roots and Zac Brown Band are among the performers featured during the three-hour broadcast.

Queen Latifah – Getty

*CBS is celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary with a three-hour Independence Day special that will combine live music, celebrity appearances, food segments and fireworks from across the country.

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“The Great American Block Party 250” will air Saturday, July 4, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7. Tony Dokoupil, anchor of “CBS Evening News,” and Nischelle Turner, co-host of “Entertainment Tonight,” will lead the broadcast from Washington, D.C.

The special will feature performances recorded during America 250 celebrations in multiple cities. Queen Latifah will appear from Los Angeles, while The Roots and Jill Scott will represent Philadelphia.

Jill Scott (Depositphotos) Questlove (Getty)

CBS will also spotlight hometown performances from across the country, featuring Zac Brown Band in Atlanta, Jon Batiste in Montclair, New Jersey, Goo Goo Dolls in Irvine, California, and The War and Treaty in Nashville.

Throughout the evening, Dokoupil and Turner will join television personality and Washington chef Rock Harper as he prepares classic American dishes while discussing the country’s milestone anniversary.

The broadcast will also include reports from CBS News correspondents stationed in Washington and New York. Kelly O’Grady will provide updates from the nation’s capital, while Lilia Luciano will cover the latest developments surrounding the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce from Madison Square Garden. Rob Marciano will report from New York City’s historic Fraunces Tavern.

Viewers can also stream the full “One Philly Unity Concert for America” through Paramount+’s ET Live Channel, with additional performances by Seal, Infinity Song, Jordan Davis and more.

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