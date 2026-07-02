Disney Plans Major Fourth of July Push Across Parks, TV and Streaming

The holiday rollout includes fireworks, military band performances, streaming coverage and special park offerings.

Disneyland (Minnie and Mickey Mouse) – Depositphotos

*Disney is turning Fourth of July weekend into a large-scale celebration across its parks, cruise line, television channels and streaming services.

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The rollout, called “Disney Celebrates America,” ties into the country’s 250th anniversary and begins with holiday programming and in-person events at several Disney destinations, per the news release.

At Walt Disney World Resort, guests will see patriotic entertainment throughout the weekend, including performances from Voices of Liberty and the United States Air Force Band of the West. The resort will also feature fireworks, a DJ dance party, the Electrical Water Pageant, red, white and blue lighting on Spaceship Earth and seasonal character moments.

A U.S. Air Force Reserve flyover is planned for July 4 above Magic Kingdom and EPCOT at 10:30 a.m. ET, weather permitting. Disney World is also keeping the “Portraits of Courage” exhibit open longer to honor post-9/11 veterans.

Orlando, Florida, USA – February 9, 2022:A Walt Disney World arch gate on the street in Orlando, Florida, USA.. Walt Disney World is an entertainment resort complex. (Credit: iStock)

Disneyland Resort is marking the holiday with the debut of “Soarin’ Across America” at Disney California Adventure Park. The resort will also bring back the “Celebrate America!” fireworks show, stage a July 4 flag retreat ceremony and send Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse out in patriotic outfits for a special cavalcade.

Disney Cruise Line will add holiday dining and onboard activities for travelers at sea.

The company’s media brands will carry the celebration nationwide through a 24-hour broadcast event beginning the evening of July 3. ABC, Disney+, Hulu, ESPN, National Geographic, FX, Freeform and ABC News Live will take part, with David Muir anchoring coverage from across the country.

The programming will include live events, musical performances, fireworks, drone shows, historical features and stories from all 50 states. ESPN will also air a two-hour “SportsCenter” special on July 4 focused on American sports culture.

With the holiday plans, Disney is using its parks and media platforms to turn Independence Day weekend into a national celebration.

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