Cassie Fights $35M Lawsuit, Says Escort Changed His Sexual Assault Story

Cassie (Casandra Elizabeth Ventura) arrives at the 2018 GQ Men Of The Year Party held at Benedict Estate on December 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

*Cassie Ventura is fighting to permanently dismiss a $35 million lawsuit filed by male escort Clayton Howard, arguing that he changed a crucial detail in his sexual assault allegations. Her attorneys say his latest account contradicts previous complaints involving a 2014 sexual encounter in Beverly Hills.

The dispute centers on whether Howard objected to intercourse with the singer while it was happening or only afterward. According to AllHipHop, in an October 7 court filing, Ventura’s lawyers challenged Howard’s proposed amended complaint. They argue that his earlier accounts described him becoming upset after discovering Ventura was menstruating.

Howard’s latest version alleges that he told her to stop during the encounter. “Plaintiff has described that encounter in two prior pleadings without any refusal, and the 4AC alleged that he objected only after he discovered that Ms. Ventura was menstruating,” the filing states.

Ventura’s attorneys contend that Howard cannot establish sexual assault by introducing allegations they say conflict with his previous statements.

Cassie and Diddy – via GrokAI

Howard filed his lawsuit in June 2025, accusing Ventura and her former boyfriend, Sean “Diddy” Combs, of trafficking, coercion, and sexual exploitation. He initially sought $20 million, then increased his demand to $35 million.

As EURweb previously reported, Howard claims Ventura arranged sexual encounters involving Combs and participated in abusive conduct. Her defense maintains that Howard voluntarily accepted payment for sexual services and repeatedly returned for additional encounters.

“The 5AC pleads no facts showing that force, fraud, or coercion by Ms. Ventura caused Plaintiff to do anything he had not already agreed to do for money,” her lawyers wrote.

The filing also disputes Howard’s account of a December 2016 encounter in Miami. Ventura’s attorneys challenge his descriptions of hotel-room photographs and allegations that she confined him. They additionally contest his claim that Ventura knowingly concealed a chlamydia infection before a May 2016 encounter.

U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang dismissed Howard’s earlier claims against Ventura on July 23 but permitted him to amend his complaint. Ventura now wants the judge to reject further revisions and permanently dismiss the case.

A hearing is scheduled for October 21 at 1:30 p.m. The court has not yet ruled on the latest dismissal request.

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