Buffie the Body Says She Was in Her 40s During Video Vixen Days — But the Math Raises Questions | VIDEO

The former hip-hop model surprised viewers with her age revelation, raising questions about how old she was during her 2000s fame.

Buffie the Body on The Tamron Hall Show/YouTube screenshot

*Buffie the Body says she was competing for modeling jobs with women nearly half her age during hip-hop’s video vixen era. The former model made the surprising disclosure during an October 9 appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show.”

“I was in my early 40s, but a lot of people didn’t even know that I was that old,” Buffie told Hall. “Most of the girls who was in the industry with me, all the video girls, they was in their 20s, 23—honey, I was already in my 40s.”

Her revelation has raised an intriguing question about her rise to fame in the mid-2000s: How old was Buffie when she became one of hip-hop’s most recognizable video models?

Buffie’s career included magazine appearances in KING, XXL, and Black Men, as The Source noted. But her account of those years doesn’t align with the birth dates circulating online, raising questions about her actual age.

Buffie the Body’s #throwback photos featured on The Tamron Hall Show/YouTube screenshot

AllHipHop highlighted two conflicting birth years circulating online. Some biographies list 1977, which would make Buffie 49 in 2026, while others suggest 1972, placing her at 54. Neither matches her claim that she was in her early 40s during her video vixen years. If she was already 40 in 2005, she would be 61 today.

Beyond the age mystery, Buffie discussed her unexpected rise to fame. She said her career began after photographs taken for her boyfriend in Baltimore circulated online. “I never ever wanted to be a model,” she explained.

Buffie, now known as Buffie Lewis, said modeling helped her buy a home and pay her bills. She eventually stepped away when the opportunities declined. “When the money stopped, I stopped,” she said.

Today, she enjoys fitness and gardening while operating her Brick Built clothing brand. “I feel like it’s okay to not be doing anything,” she said.

Watch Buffie’s conversation with Tamron Hall below.

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