Woman Charged in ‘Baddies’ Event Killing as Security Guard’s Family Witnesses Tragedy

Ulysses Tykee Davis, a father of six, was fatally shot at San Francisco's Warfield theater, where his wife and two children were reportedly present.

*A father of six, was fatally shot while working security at a “Baddies” event at San Francisco’s Warfield theater.

Ulysses Tykee Davis/screenshot

*A father of six was fatally shot while working security at a “Baddies” event at San Francisco’s Warfield Theatre on Oct. 3.

Ulysses Tykee Davis, 47, was part of the security team for the Zeus Network’s “Baddies USA: Chapter Three” tour stop. The reality series regularly features heated arguments and physical fights among its female cast. Davis’ wife and two of his children were at the Warfield that night, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Police arrested Shakia Vanderbilt three days later, on Oct. 6. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged her with murder with a firearm enhancement. Vanderbilt also faces counts of intentionally discharging a firearm inside an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jenkins said her office will push to keep Vanderbilt in custody as the case moves forward.

Shakia Vanderbilt/screenshot

The trouble started inside the theater. Police Chief Derrick Lew said Vanderbilt left under escort after a disturbance, according to The San Francisco Standard. The confrontation carried outside, and shots rang out around 1 a.m. Lew confirmed investigators have video of the shooting. He stopped short of saying whether Davis was the intended target.

Staff members said that earlier in the night, someone set off a chemical irritant inside, possibly bear mace. Fans then scrambled for the doors. Investigators have not said whether that disturbance played a role in Davis’ death.

Jenkins acknowledged that Vanderbilt may have gotten a weapon past the Warfield’s screening for attendees.

“Nobody should worry that if they go watch a show at a venue that somebody is armed inside,” she said. “We want to hold those accountable who think that gun violence is okay in our city.”

Police have not disclosed a motive or confirmed how the firearm got into the building.

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