Air Jordan 11 ‘Monstars’ Sneakers Celebrate 30 Years of ‘Space Jam’ | PHOTOS

Jordan Brand's $255 anniversary release features green suede, glow-in-the-dark soles and special packaging inspired by Michael Jordan's 1996 movie.

Air Jordan 11 ‘Monstars’ screenshot via SneakerFiles

*Jordan Brand is bringing the villains from Michael Jordan’s “Space Jam” back into the spotlight with a new Air Jordan 11 sneaker. The “Green Screen,” also known as the “Monstars,” arrives November 14 for $255 as part of the film’s 30th anniversary celebration.

The sneakers feature an all-green design inspired by the technology used to film Jordan’s scenes with animated characters. According to SneakerFiles, which reported the release details in collaboration with sneaker insider zsneakerheadz, the shoes replace the Air Jordan 11’s familiar patent leather with green suede and nubuck.

The design includes a debossed Jumpman logo, Jordan’s No. 23 on the heels, and translucent glow-in-the-dark outsoles with orange traction sections. Inside, the insoles feature artwork referencing Jordan’s climactic dunk against the Monstars.

The packaging carries the movie theme even further. A special green shoebox features Bugs Bunny, Tune Squad, and Monstars graphics, while the interior includes an “SJ 30th” clapperboard design.

Released in November 1996, “Space Jam” combined live-action basketball with animation, placing Jordan alongside Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters. The story follows Jordan as he helps the Tune Squad defeat alien opponents who steal NBA stars’ basketball talents.

Those aliens eventually transform into the Monstars, the towering villains behind the sneaker’s nickname. The original film became a commercial success, earning approximately $250.2 million worldwide against an $80 million production budget.

The anniversary collection also revisits the connection between Jordan’s signature footwear and his Hollywood debut. The original Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam” colorway, famously associated with the film, is scheduled to return in December.

Sneaker collectors can look for the “Green Screen” release through Nike SNKRS and select neighborhood retailers. The shoes carry style code IQ5700-900 and the official color combination Multi-Color/Gym Green-Lucky Green-Orange Peel.

Nice Kicks also lists a November 14 launch date and a $255 retail price.

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