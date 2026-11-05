Abby Phillip Welcomes Baby Boy After Emotional IVF Journey

The CNN "NewsNight" anchor and husband Marcus Richardson celebrate the home birth of son Maxwell Elias after sharing their fertility journey.

Abby Phillip – YouTube screenshot

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*CNN anchor Abby Phillip has a new little man in her life, and he’s already making himself comfortable.

Phillip and husband Marcus Richardson welcomed their second child, Maxwell Elias Richardson, on October 27, 2026.

The 37-year-old journalist announced the happy news on Instagram November 3, sharing a glimpse of her growing family.

And here’s a sweet twist: Maxwell made his grand entrance at home, with a midwife assisting in the delivery.

Behind the joyful announcement is a personal IVF journey that Phillip previously described as emotionally and physically challenging.

Abby Phillip Celebrates Newborn Son Maxwell Elias

“Welcome to the world Maxwell Elias Richardson!” Phillip wrote in her Instagram announcement, expressing the family’s excitement.

“He was born on October 27th at home with the help of our wonderful midwife,” she added.

And judging by Mom’s update, Maxwell is settling into his new surroundings.

“He’s eating and sleeping like a champ and making himself right at home,” Phillip shared.

The newborn joins big sister Naomi Angelina Richardson, 4, who has been preparing for her new role since her parents announced the pregnancy in May.

According to PEOPLE, Phillip and Richardson welcomed Naomi in 2021.

Abby Phillip Opens Up About Her IVF Journey

When announcing her second pregnancy in an exclusive PEOPLE interview in May, Phillip revealed that the couple conceived through in vitro fertilization, commonly known as IVF.

“Our journey to a second child looked a little different from our first,” she explained.

Phillip acknowledged that fertility treatment came with emotional and physical challenges.

“The process was challenging to manage, both emotionally and physically, but I’m thrilled to say we arrived at a beautiful place,” she told the magazine.

She also expressed gratitude while offering encouragement to others navigating their fertility journeys.

Her openness adds another voice to conversations about infertility, reproductive health and the challenges families sometimes face while trying to conceive.

Motherhood, Career and a Growing Family

Phillip, who hosts CNN’s “NewsNight,” has previously discussed balancing motherhood with the demands of political journalism.

While pregnant with Naomi, she covered the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, describing the experience as one of the hardest periods of her life.

Now, five years later, she’s beginning another chapter with two children at home.

And while viewers know Phillip for navigating heated political debates, her latest assignment comes with smaller guests, unpredictable hours and probably a lot less sleep.

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