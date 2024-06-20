Verzuz Reacquired by Swizz Beats and Timbaland – Partners with X Amidst Elon Musk’s Response to Racist Remarks | VIDEO

*Just as fans were beginning to wonder, “Whatever happened to Verzuz?,” news broke that the online music battle platform, created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, has partnered with Elon Musk‘s X for exclusive broadcasting. The announcement was made during the Cannes Lions conference in France on Wednesday, setting the stage for a new era for Verzuz.

Earlier this year, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland successfully reacquired Verzuz from their previous partner, Triller, regaining 100% ownership while maintaining their equity in Triller alongside the artists who participated in the platform. Under the terms of the new deal with X, Swizz and Timbaland will retain full ownership and creative control of Verzuz, while X gains exclusive distribution rights. This partnership will grant the platform access to over 550 million active users, significantly expanding its global reach. Fans will now have the opportunity to watch Verzuz battles for free exclusively on X.

Verzuz was originally launched in 2020 at the height of the pandemic to connect music lovers through virtual rap and DJ battles. Starting with an inaugural battle between Swizz Beatz and Timbaland themselves, the platform quickly captured the public’s imagination, featuring iconic matchups such as Babyface versus Teddy Riley, Nelly versus Ludacris, and DMX versus Snoop Dogg. Since its debut, Verzuz has delivered over 40 episodes, generating more than 100 million live views and 70 billion impressions. While the platform was sold to Triller in 2021, it encountered legal issues that ultimately led to its reacquisition by its founders.

“We are beyond thrilled to have found the best partner for Verzuz. Not only are we excited to have Verzuz on X, but we’re also excited to help X build the biggest entertainment company in the world,” said an excited Swizz Beatz. “I would like to thank Elon Musk, Linda Yaccarino, Brett Weitz, Mitchell Smith, and the entire X team for believing in the Verzuz vision. We can’t wait to get to work.”

“We are thrilled to partner with X, the most innovative platform globally. Our goal has always been to bring Verzuz to the world which we can now do bigger than ever,” echoed Timbaland.

However, the announcement came at a time when Elon Musk is embroiled in controversy for amplifying problematic posts on X. Critics accused Musk of racism after he appeared to support a post that falsely compared the rates at which Black Americans murder their white counterparts. When asked during the Cannes Lions conference whether he regrets any of his past comments on X, Musk admitted, via Deadline:

“I do shoot myself in the foot from time to time. But at least you know it’s genuine, not some sort of PR. If you speak freely, there’ll be times when you are foolish, of course, but if you’re constantly going through a filter, you’re not real, so I guess it’s better to be real than go through a filter.”

Amidst this controversy, fans of Verzuz are eagerly awaiting the next matchup, which the announcement states will be scheduled soon. This partnership promises to propel Verzuz to new heights, enhancing its global influence and allowing it to continue offering unforgettable musical battles to a broadened audience.

With Swizz Beatz and Timbaland at the helm and the expansive reach of X, Verzuz is poised to redefine live music entertainment, delivering iconic showdowns and memorable moments to a worldwide audience.

