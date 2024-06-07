Bun B’s Trill Burgers Must Limit Assets Amid Legal Battle Over Recipe Theft | Video

*Rapper Bun B, the co-founder of Trill Burgers, Houston’s most renowned smashburger maker, is embroiled in a fierce legal dispute amid accusations of recipe theft.

Last month, Harris County Judge Tamika Craft-Demming issued a temporary injunction against Trill Burgers, its affiliates, and co-owners Bun B, Andy Nguyen, and Nick Scurfield, instructing them to limit company assets, refrain from self-payments/salaries, and halt any equity or ownership transfers, Houston Public Media reports.

The business can still cover staff wages, overhead expenses, and rent to the landlord.

The ruling also means Trill Burgers, located at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr., can continue to operate amid the legal case. According to KPRC 2, siblings Benson and Patsy Vivare filed a temporary injunction against Bun B, accusing him of stealing their smashburger recipe. After the Vivares were ousted as managers, they now want Bun B to pay up.

“The wrongdoing includes forming and operating competing businesses, misappropriation of corporate opportunities, misappropriation of assets, other breaches of fiduciary duties,” according to the lawsuit. “Anyone acting in concert with them or at their instruction… Trill Burgers, LLC will be irreparably injured, including by loss of customers, loss of assets, loss of goodwill, disruption and cessation of business operations, diminution in value, and lost profits which are difficult or incapable of being ascertained.”

Bun B plans to appeal the injunction and the judge’s ruling, according to reports.

“We did not want them to shut down the company. We don’t want people to not be able to have Trill Burgers anymore,” said Saad Aziz, an attorney for the Vivares siblings. “We want Houston to have Trill Burgers. That was the product that Patsy and (Benson) made.”

Hear what Bun B had to say about the legal battle via the YouTube clip above.

