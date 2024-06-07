Trailer Drops for Pharrell Williams’ LEGO Animated Biopic ‘Piece by Piece’

*The first trailer for Pharrell Williams‘ animated biopic “Piece By Piece” has been released. The film from Focus Features uses LEGO animation to tell the story of his life.

Directed by Morgan Neville, the film explores the career-defining moments of the Grammy winner. Pharrell previously posted about the project on social today, saying: “Who would’ve thought that playing with Legos as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it too… #PieceByPiece.”

“I don’t know what I’m more impressed by–how vulnerable and how open I was willing to be with him or what he did with the story,” Williams told Complex in a new interview about working with Neville.

“One, I was just honored that he said yes. And then I hit him with a crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy thing that would’ve probably made anybody else just go, ‘What? No, of course not.’ But he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And that was to tell the story in LEGO. He got it. He instantly got it. And this has been nothing but magical, this whole entire experience.”

Pharrell described LEGO as “a very democratic toy and imagination instrument. And the idea that you’re building things brick by brick, piece by piece, it’s just so synonymous with us as a species.”

He continued, “Every building gets built brick by brick, block by block, piece by piece. Every dream is built that way, and so we wanted it to be something that was something that would apply and resonate with others regardless of where you’re from. I wanted you to look at this and say, ‘I can do that.’”

Per Deadline, Peter Kujawski, Focus Features Chairman, said in a statement: “Pharrell Williams is a true trailblazer whose influence across music, art and fashion continually reshapes global culture with an undeniable sense of joy. In partnering with the inimitable Morgan Neville and the limitless creativity of the Lego brand his visionary spirit comes to life in a wholly unique and uplifting way that will inspire everyone to dance, to sing, and to use their voice to build the world they want to see, brick by brick, and piece by piece.”

Added Williams: “When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through Lego bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend. Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us and I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe. Building with Lego bricks encourages us to follow our imagination. … Who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life? It’s proof that anyone else can do it too.”

Neville said: “Five years ago, Pharrell Williams approached me with the idea of helping him tell his story through Lego animation. It was one of those rare moments where I knew in a second that this was a journey I wanted to go on. I’m grateful to our partners at Focus Features and at the Lego Group for their belief in our crazy mission. We assembled an incredible team of creative collaborators to help make a new type of film. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Piece by Piece will debut later this year on October 11, 2024.

