Missy Elliott Joins Pharrell Williams’ Untitled Musical Project

*Missy Elliott has joined the cast of Pharrell Williams’ untitled musical project for Universal.

The previously announced cast includes Halle Bailey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Brian Tyree Henry, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph in the coming-of-age musical set in the summer of 1977 at Virginia Beach. The tale is inspired by Atlantis Apartments, Williams’ childhood neighborhood.

Michel Gondry will direct the project based on a script by Martin Hynes (“Toy Story 4,” “The Magician’s Elephant”) and Steven Levenson (“Tick, Tick…Boom,” “Fosse/Verdon”). Williams, Mimi Valdés, and Gil Netter will produce.

Meanwhile, Missy Elliot is hitting the road this summer with Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland.

Missy’s debut headline tour, OUT OF THIS WORLD — The Missy Elliott Experience, kicks off a 24-city run on July 4 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, making stops across North America in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Brooklyn, and more, before wrapping up in Rosemont at Allstate Arena on August 22.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.’ Being the FIRST female Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour,” Elliott said. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family! So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

Tickets are on sale now at Missy-Elliott.com.

OUT OF THIS WORLD — THE MISSY ELLIOTT EXPERIENCE TOUR 2024 DATES:

Thursday, July 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Saturday, July 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Tuesday, July 9 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

Thursday, July 11 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Saturday, July 13 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, July 16 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thursday, July 18 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Saturday, July 20 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sunday, July 21 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Wednesday, July 24 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Thursday, July 25 — Sunrise, FL — Amerant Bank Arena

Saturday, July 27 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Thursday, August 1 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Friday, August 2 — Hampton, VA — Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, August 3 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena

Monday, August 5 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Thursday, August 8 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena

Friday, August 9 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Saturday, August 10 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Monday, August 12 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Thursday, August 15 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Saturday, August 17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Monday, August 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Thursday, August 22 — Rosemont, IL — Allstate Arena

