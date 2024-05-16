Thursday, May 16, 2024
HomeNews
News

Top FAMU Official Resigns Amid $237M Donation Calamity
By Ny MaGee
0
FAMU 2024
Gregory Gerami presents check to FAMU / YouTube screenshot

*A high-ranking official at Florida A&M University resigned following her involvement in accepting a record-breaking donation for the institution. The gift swiftly crumbled under scrutiny, raising doubts about its true worth.

Politico reports that trustees launched an investigation into the acceptance of the gift from a Texas hemp farming executive, questioning how it was approved without their prior knowledge.

We reported earlier that Florida A&M University (FAMU) received a historic $237.75 million contribution from the Issac Batterson 7th Family Trust. Gregory Gerami, CEO of Batterson Farms Corp, presented the generous donation to FAMU during the recent commencement ceremony at the Al Lawson Center.

However, following an emergency FAMU Foundation Board meeting last week, FAMU President Larry Robinson stated that the university would pause any further action until it could assess the value of the stock options contributed by Gerami, a trustee of the Isaac Batterson Family 7th Trust.

The donation to the university has drawn praise and skepticism from FAMU staffers and alumni alike. Some expressed concern about Gerami’s background and financial history, which cast doubt on his portrayal as a wealthy hemp farmer and entrepreneur.

Gregory Gerami
Gregory Gerami and FAMU President Larry Robinson / YouTube screenshot

Shawnta Friday-Stroud, a vice president at the historically Black university, reportedly participated in all discussions with Gerami regarding the donation. However, she refrained from informing the board because a signed NDA prevented her from disclosing the specifics of the gift.

According to Politico in a May 15 report, her resignation was announced at an emergency board meeting. Numerous trustees blamed Robinson for the debacle, and he acknowledged “full responsibility” for accepting a donation.

“I saw in this unprecedented gift ways to serve our students and athletic programs in ways unimaginable at that time,” Robinson told trustees.

“I wanted it to be real and ignored the warning signs along the way,” he said. 

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: FAMU Announces ‘Pause’ on $237 Million Donation | VIDEO

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
‘The Barnes Bunch’ Exclusive Clip: ‘Matt Makes Plans Without Telling Anansa’ | Watch
Next article
The Iconic Mirage in Las Vegas is CLOSING After 34 Years | VIDEO

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Style

Rev. Al Sharpton and Girlfriend Aisha McShaw Dazzle at Met Gala w/McShaw’s Designs + Celebrate Seven-Year Romance | PICs

Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Empowers with ‘Strength of a Woman’ Festival & Summit | PICs

Celebrity

Celebrating The Bronx’s Own: Ice Spice on the MTA MetroCard | VIDEOs

Black Twitter

Black Twitter – Community Continues to be A Cultural Force and Voice of Change on X

Diddy

Suge Knight Voices Sympathy for Diddy, Not Celebration Over Rival’s Legal Drama | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming