TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ Moving to ESPN in 2025

*TNT’s “Inside the NBA” will continue despite the network losing NBA broadcast rights next season.

ESPN, under its upcoming NBA deal, is reportedly set to license the show and incorporate it into its coverage in 2025, according to unnamed sources, the Los Angeles Times reports. In August, the league secured a new 11-year, $77 billion deal, shifting its games to ESPN, NBC, and Amazon, ending TNT’s run as a broadcast partner since 1989.

The Emmy Award-winning show features Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. As we reported earlier, Barkley announced during the NBA Finals that he plans to retire from broadcasting after next season, which marks the end of the current media deal. The four co-hosts will appear on ESPN and ABC starting with the 2025-26 season via a partnership with TNT Sports and the NBA, per ESPN.

According to the outlet, starting in the 2025-26 season, “Inside the NBA” will air on ESPN and ABC as part of a partnership with TNT Sports and the NBA. Despite the move, TNT Sports will continue producing the show from its Atlanta studio, except during on-location broadcasts. Johnson, Barkley, Smith, and O’Neal will reportedly stay with the program.

Learn more about the shift via the clip below.

The sports show will cover major events like the NBA Finals, conference finals, playoffs, and other marquee games, including Christmas Day and opening week.

“Inside the NBA is universally recognized as one of the best and most culturally impactful shows in sports,” ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “We have long admired the immensely talented team and are thrilled to add their chemistry and knowledge to our robust set of NBA studio offerings to super-serve NBA fans like never before. The addition of Inside the NBA further solidifies ESPN as the preeminent destination for sports fans.”

ESPN noted that the network will continue to produce “NBA Countdown” and “NBA Today.”

“At TNT Sports, we take great pride in our Inside the NBA show and know its success is both a reflection of the iconic talent on set and the incredible people behind the scenes who consistently demonstrate the creativity and craft of our great team,” TNT Sports CEO Luis Silberwasser said in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue to produce Inside the NBA for ESPN and ABC, ensuring fans are able to keep enjoying the magic of this show during the NBA season.”

