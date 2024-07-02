Tia Mowry to Get ‘Raw’ About Divorce and Motherhood in New Reality Show

*Tia Mowry will unpack her divorce from Cory Hardict in her upcoming reality series.

The actress was married to Hardict from 2008 to 2023, and they share two kids, Cree, 13, and her 6-year-old daughter, Cairo.

Mowry admitted previosuly in a podcast interview that dating after her divorce is “exhausting.” As we reported earlier, citing Vibe, her forthcoming unscripted series, “Tia Mowry: My Next Chapter,” will follow the “Sister, Sister” star as she navigates single motherhood following her divorce.

She spoke about the project with People during the BET Awards, saying, “What I love about it is that it’s about inspiring women, people in general, when it comes to their transitions in life,” Mowry told the publication.

“It’s very raw, honest; there’s lots of tears. There’s lots of laughter. There’s lots of fun,” she added about the show, which will debut on WEtv and ALLBLK this fall.

“I mean, I’m all about being authentic. And I’ve showcased some of my feelings and my emotions on social media, whether that was Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, but there’s nothing like a reality show,” Mowry explained.

“[The show will] basically dive in and show the world who I am as a person. And I really wanted to do this to share my story,” she continued. “I feel like a lot of people were creating narratives without knowing a story and understanding me and understanding my feelings. And this is my opportunity to use that platform to share my truth.”

Mowry previously said in a statement, “I am excited to share more about myself, both personally and professionally. Having been in the public eye for most of my life, things often get misinterpreted or people get misled. I am excited to pull back the curtain on this next chapter of my life.”

