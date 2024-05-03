Tanya Nolan’s Latest Single ‘Like Water’ Lands in Apple Music’s R&B Playlist – Released Today, May 3rd

*Today marks a significant milestone for R&B aficionados worldwide as Tanya Nolan‘s newest single, “Like Water,” makes its debut in the prestigious R&B playlist on Apple Music (listen via the player above).

Released on May 3rd, this soulful track promises to captivate audiences with its smooth melodies and heartfelt lyrics, setting the stage for a forthcoming music video that is sure to dazzle.

Tanya Nolan is renowned for her soul-stirring vocals and captivating songwriting, and “Like Water” is no exception.

Inspired by the allure of summer and the depth of desire, the track seamlessly blends sophistication with sensuality, creating an immersive experience for listeners. With its infectious rhythm and evocative storytelling, “Like Water” has earned its place among the best in R&B music.

While fans eagerly await the release of the music video for “Like Water,” they can bask in the glory of its inclusion in Apple Music’s R&B playlist.

With its forthcoming visual accompaniment set to enhance the song’s allure, “Like Water” promises to leave a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

Tanya Nolan’s musical journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

From her humble beginnings as a percussionist to her current status as a rising star in the R&B scene, Nolan’s dedication and talent have propelled her to the forefront of the industry.

With each release, she continues to push the boundaries of her artistry, captivating listeners with her soulful sound.

As “Like Water” takes its place in Apple Music’s R&B playlist, Tanya Nolan invites fans to join her on this musical journey.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘P-Valley’ Cast Tease Fans with New Photo on Instagram