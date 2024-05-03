Friday, May 3, 2024
‘P-Valley’ Cast Tease Fans with New Photo on Instagram
By Ny MaGee
P-Valley (Uncle Clifford & Lil Miurda) (Mark Hill-Starz)
P-Valley (Uncle Clifford & Lil Miurda) (Mark Hill-Starz)

*“P-Valley” star Shannon Thornton teased fans ahead of the Season 3 debut by sharing a photo with the cast on Instagram.

“A few things: 1) I just love this photo & it needed its own moment. 2) The answer is yes. 3) I know we can “keep it,” but we’re doing it anyway!” Thornton captioned the photo

In the comments, one person wrote, “Just drop the damn season I have nothing else to watch!!”

Production on season three of the gay strip club drama series was postponed amid the Hollywood strikes last year. At the time, creator and showrunner Katori Hall said, “We will not be filming until a fair deal is reached.”

“Like many of my fellow showrunners, I feel as though my writing and producing duties are inextricably linked,” Hall added, Deadline reported.  “I am also a member of the DGA whose AMPTP contract begins negotiations today. Overlapping issues abound and we shall see how these stories end. As a writer I strike with a sense of radical dignity — that our work must be valued for the magic it is.”

 

Hall previously said it would take about two years before fans will get the third season on Starz. 

“We wouldn’t be getting back up on that pony… Y’all are our fire,” Hall expressed in a statement. “I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of P-Valley. With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: ‘P-Valley’ to Be Renewed for 3rd & 4th Season + Derek Fisher Lands Reality Show

