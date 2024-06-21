Friday, June 21, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Criticized for Collaboration with Elon Musk
By Ny MaGee
0
Verzuz coming to X platform
Timbaland, Elon Musk and Swizz Beatz / Instagram

*Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are catching heat for partnering with Elon Musk’s X platform to stream Verzuz, amid criticism of Musk’s perceived racism.

An announcement post on Instagram shows the billionaire tech mogul and the two hip-hop producers with cocktails in their hands, and the caption: “LIFE BEGINS AT THE END OF YOUR COMFORT ZONE!!! IT’S OFFICIAL, #VERZUZ IS BACK AND 100% BLACK OWNED AGAIN. LET’S GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT’S BEEN MISSING !!! WE WILL ALSO BE BUILDING NEW ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESSES ON THE X PLATFORM !! WHO SHOULD BE THE [FIRST] KICK OFF SHOW? LETS GO!!! VERZUZ ON X… NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS OR YOUR COMPANY. Happy Juneteenth.”

As we reported … earlier this year, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland successfully reacquired Verzuz from their previous partner, Triller, regaining 100% ownership while maintaining their equity in Triller alongside the artists who participated in the platform. Under the terms of the new deal with X, Swizz and Timbaland will retain full ownership and creative control of Verzuz, while X gains exclusive distribution rights. This partnership will grant the platform access to over 550 million active users, significantly expanding its global reach. Fans will now have the opportunity to watch Verzuz battles for free exclusively on X.

Verzuz was originally launched in 2020 at the height of the pandemic to connect music lovers through virtual rap and DJ battles.

On X, one user said, “It’s 297 concerts already happening this summer and fall. Ain’t nobody thinking about no damn #VERZUZ at this point.  We have to accept when things are just a moment in time. It was fun while it lasted, but it’s done! Thank you so much.”

Another person noted, “Verzuz lived long enough to become the villain.”

Media personality Roland Martin added, “Verzuz, which is all about #TheCulture, features Black people and Black artists celebrating Black culture is going to be distributed by a company owned by Musk, who consistently promotes, retweets & responds to racist content .”

Check out additional social media reactions below to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s collaboration with Musk.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Search Verzuz Reacquired by Swizz Beats and Timbaland – Partners with X Amidst Elon Musk’s Response to Racist Remarks | VIDEO

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
‘General Hospital’ Condemns Racism After Online Attack on Star Tabyana Ali

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Basketball

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Rematch Poised to be the Most Expensive WNBA Game Ever with Seats Up to $9,000 | VIDEO

Business

Verzuz Reacquired by Swizz Beats and Timbaland – Partners with X Amidst Elon Musk’s Response to Racist Remarks | VIDEO

Alzheimer’s

Michael Irvin’s Heartfelt Revelation: Dallas Cowboys Legend Shares Wife’s Battle with Alzheimer’s | VIDEO

Artist Spotlight

Vanessa Williams Launches Own Label, First Album in 15 Years! – Releases First Single ‘Legs (Keep on Dancing’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Foul-mouthed Joseline Hernandez Blasts Poor Hairstylist Over Styling Conflict | WATCH-it-Happen

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming