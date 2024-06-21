Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Criticized for Collaboration with Elon Musk

*Swizz Beatz and Timbaland are catching heat for partnering with Elon Musk’s X platform to stream Verzuz, amid criticism of Musk’s perceived racism.

An announcement post on Instagram shows the billionaire tech mogul and the two hip-hop producers with cocktails in their hands, and the caption: “LIFE BEGINS AT THE END OF YOUR COMFORT ZONE!!! IT’S OFFICIAL, #VERZUZ IS BACK AND 100% BLACK OWNED AGAIN. LET’S GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT’S BEEN MISSING !!! WE WILL ALSO BE BUILDING NEW ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESSES ON THE X PLATFORM !! WHO SHOULD BE THE [FIRST] KICK OFF SHOW? LETS GO!!! VERZUZ ON X… NEVER GIVE UP ON YOUR DREAMS OR YOUR COMPANY. Happy Juneteenth.”

As we reported … earlier this year, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland successfully reacquired Verzuz from their previous partner, Triller, regaining 100% ownership while maintaining their equity in Triller alongside the artists who participated in the platform. Under the terms of the new deal with X, Swizz and Timbaland will retain full ownership and creative control of Verzuz, while X gains exclusive distribution rights. This partnership will grant the platform access to over 550 million active users, significantly expanding its global reach. Fans will now have the opportunity to watch Verzuz battles for free exclusively on X.

Verzuz was originally launched in 2020 at the height of the pandemic to connect music lovers through virtual rap and DJ battles.

On X, one user said, “It’s 297 concerts already happening this summer and fall. Ain’t nobody thinking about no damn #VERZUZ at this point. We have to accept when things are just a moment in time. It was fun while it lasted, but it’s done! Thank you so much.”

Another person noted, “Verzuz lived long enough to become the villain.”

Media personality Roland Martin added, “Verzuz, which is all about #TheCulture, features Black people and Black artists celebrating Black culture is going to be distributed by a company owned by Musk, who consistently promotes, retweets & responds to racist content .”

Check out additional social media reactions below to Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s collaboration with Musk.

🤔Verzuz, which is all about #TheCulture, features Black people and Black artists celebrating Black culture is going to be distributed by a company owned by Musk, who consistently promotes, retweets & responds to racist content 👀https://t.co/oPErwalIuh #RolandMartinUnfiltered pic.twitter.com/6AGhBelpy8 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) June 20, 2024

This is insane that their marketing team or whoever thought this would be a good look and on THIS day. Verzuz has ran its course and did what it needed to do for the time it was needed. This is lame sellout energy. pic.twitter.com/Bflkdmv131 — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) June 19, 2024

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland collaborating with Elon Musk on #Juneteenth is a reminder of why I can’t let cancel culture go. Throw the whole Verzuz away at this point. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 19, 2024

Don’t ask me why @THEREALSWIZZZ and @Timbaland took Verzuz to X and Elon and not Fanbase. That’s irrelevant at this point. It’s unfortunate that we still feel our only option is to be used rather than build our own. For the culture doesn’t mean what it used to. Back to work.… — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) June 19, 2024

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Search Verzuz Reacquired by Swizz Beats and Timbaland – Partners with X Amidst Elon Musk’s Response to Racist Remarks | VIDEO

