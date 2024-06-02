Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

*The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has revealed a significant indictment againstShirley Strawberry‘s husband Earnest “Nesto“ Williams, who is accused of defrauding multiple victims over 13 years. According to District Attorney Fani Willis, Williams’s schemes, which began in 2009, continued until 2022 and resulted in substantial financial loss for his victims.

“He’s been conning people since 2009 to 2022,” said Willis in an exclusive interview with Atlanta’s WSB/Channel 2 Action News.

The grand jury’s decision to indict Williams falls under the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act. Willis detailed Williams’s modus operandi, stating:

“He would pretend to be a legitimate businessman, but he was stealing from people, in United States currency, vehicles, and really just taking advantage of people.”

Popular Radio Host Shirley Strawberry’s Marriage Revealed as Part of Fraud Scheme

A key aspect of the 39-count indictment against Williams involves his fraudulent marriage to Strawberry, a well-known radio personality and co-host of the “Steve Harvey Morning Show.” Documents claim that Williams knowingly entered into this marriage deceitfully.

“We believe she met a man, fell in love, and married him and the truth is at the time he was already married to someone else,” Willis explained.

Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten highlighted how Williams used this fraudulent marriage to create an illusion of success, which he then leveraged to scam additional victims.

“To create this impression of some level of success and used that to scam other people,” Wooten noted.

Earnest Williams and Alleged Co-Conspirator Indicted Under RICO Act

Williams’s fraudulent activities reportedly led to over 25 victims being scammed out of more than $750,000. His alleged crimes included stealing personal vehicles, motorcycles, coach buses, and other properties by issuing bad checks or simply failing to return the items. Wooten emphasized, “He would pretend to be a legitimate businessman, but he was stealing from people.”

The indictment also names Williams’s alleged co-conspirator, Ericka King, who is accused of falsely representing Williams in court hearings by pretending to be an attorney. Wooten added:

“Earnest Williams often created this impression of a close relationship or a romantic relationship with many of these victims, used those relationships to take money, vehicles, vehicle trailers, RV’s and other property from them.”

If convicted, Williams faces significant penalties. Five of the fraud counts exceed $24,999 in value, each carrying a potential two to 20-year sentence. An additional 10 counts involve amounts under $25,000, with possible sentences ranging from one to 10 years. Williams could also face up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for filing a false marriage license in Georgia.

Currently held at the Cobb County jail, Williams awaits his next court appearance, which has yet to be scheduled. The Fulton County DA’s office is urging any potential victims of Williams to come forward and contact them via email at [email protected].

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Williams’s public defenders, who declined to comment on the ongoing litigation. The DA believes there may be more victims and remains committed to seeking justice for those affected by Williams’s fraudulent activities.

