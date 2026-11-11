Cruise Ship Murder: Husband Accused of Killing Wife, Then Acting Like Nothing Happened

Jason Leon Watford faces a federal murder charge after his wife was found dead aboard the MSC Seascape. A previous domestic assault conviction has also emerged.

Jason Leon Watford – via Galveston County Sheriff’s Office

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*A Caribbean vacation turned into a murder investigation after a Texas man allegedly killed his wife aboard a cruise ship, then sat outside their cabin scrolling through his phone.

Jason Leon Watford, 48, faces a federal murder charge following the death of his wife, Susan Watford, aboard the MSC Seascape on Sunday, November 8.

According to the New York Post, the couple argued during dinner before returning to their cabin, where investigators say the confrontation turned violent.

Federal authorities allege Watford struck his wife repeatedly before strangling her with his hands and arm.

But what happened afterward has drawn particular attention: Investigators say Watford never summoned medical assistance and was later seen on surveillance footage sitting in the hallway scrolling through his phone.

Cruise Ship Murder: What Investigators Say Happened

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the couple’s argument began at a restaurant aboard the ship after it departed Galveston, Texas.

Watford returned to their cabin first, followed by his wife approximately 25 minutes later.

Investigators allege the disagreement escalated into a physical assault.

Court documents state Watford told FBI agents he applied pressure to his wife’s neck for approximately four to five minutes before releasing his grip because he was exhausted.

Around 9 p.m., a housekeeper delivering towels reportedly noticed what appeared to be blood on Watford’s hands and clothing.

She also spotted Susan lying motionless on the cabin floor.

The employee alerted ship personnel, who subsequently discovered Susan dead with multiple facial injuries.

According to NBC News, surveillance footage showed Watford leaving the cabin wearing different clothing before sitting on the hallway floor and scrolling through his phone.

Previous Assault Conviction and Child Welfare Concerns

The case has taken another troubling turn with revelations about the couple’s history.

According to ABC13 Houston, Watford previously pleaded guilty to a 2024 domestic assault charge involving his wife.

He received 15 months of probation and was ordered to perform community service.

The Associated Press also confirmed that a child was involved in the situation surrounding the alleged killing.

Texas child welfare officials said the child is safe and currently in foster care.

Authorities have not established publicly whether the child witnessed the assault or was inside the cabin when it occurred.

Jason Leon Watford arrives at Galveston County Sheriff’s Office – via screenshot

FBI Investigates Death Aboard MSC Seascape

The cruise ship returned to Galveston on Monday, November 9, allowing federal investigators to take Watford into custody.

MSC Cruises subsequently resumed its scheduled Caribbean voyage and said it was cooperating with authorities. Watford appeared in federal court Tuesday, November 10, where he was appointed a public defender.

His next court appearance was scheduled for November 16, according to the Associated Press. If convicted, Watford faces up to life imprisonment and a possible $250,000 fine.

The FBI continues investigating the death with assistance from the Coast Guard and other agencies.

Watford is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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