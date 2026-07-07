Deacon Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Estranged Wife

Prosecutors say church friends grew concerned when Kiara Jenkins did not arrive for Sunday service with her family.

Kiara Jenkins and Eddie Jenkins/screenshot

*Authorities say a Chicago man has been charged with murder months after his estranged wife was found shot to death at her home.

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Eddie Jenkins, 45, is accused in the Jan. 18 killing of Kiara Jenkins, 36, a mother of five. Officers found Kiara dead after responding to her Chicago neighborhood earlier this year, PEOPLE reports.

Prosecutors allege surveillance video placed Jenkins near Kiara’s residence before and after the shooting. They say footage showed him arriving in the area that morning, moving toward the back of her home, and later leaving the location.

Witness accounts also became part of the case. According to prosecutors, neighbors reported hearing the estranged couple arguing before shots were fired.

Authorities allege Jenkins returned home after the shooting and brought the couple’s children to church. Friends knew Kiara and Jenkins had often attended services with their children, so her absence raised concern.

When friends went to check on Kiara, they found her dead and contacted Jenkins by video call, prosecutors said. During that call, Jenkins allegedly captured a screenshot of Kiara’s body. She sustained gunshot wounds to her eye, abdomen, thigh, leg and back.

“It’s domestic violence escalating over many years,” Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Pekara said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “He chose to bring a gun to the victim’s home in the 4 o’clock hour, confronting her in the yard. … We have an individual who chose to end this particular domestic dispute by pulling the trigger seven times.”

Jenkins now faces a first-degree murder charge. His attorney has pushed back on the prosecution’s case, arguing that the surveillance footage does not prove Jenkins was the person seen leaving Kiara’s home.

Jenkins worked as a mechanic and held several roles at his church, including deacon, usher, and choir member. Friends said he and Kiara were separated at the time of her death.

A judge ordered Jenkins detained on July 1.

“You were clearly a threat to your wife based on your history of domestic violence,” said Judge Deidre Dyer. “I believe facts suggest risk also goes beyond the victim, who is now deceased. Anyone who potentially goes against Mr. Jenkins runs this risk if they are his partner.”

Jenkins’ next court appearance is scheduled for July 22.

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