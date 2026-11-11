Ole Miss Racist Ring Video: Black Students Speak Out as $15K Fundraiser Grows | WATCH

One woman apologizes and withdraws from Ole Miss, while another remains publicly silent as supporters raise thousands in her name following the racist monkey gestures caught on camera.

Ole Miss students caught on Ring camera making monkey noises – via Tasha Bolton/Facebook screenshot

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*The fallout from a viral Ole Miss Ring camera video showing women making monkey noises and gestures outside Black students’ apartment has taken another disturbing turn.

One student has apologized and withdrawn from the University of Mississippi, while a fundraiser supporting another has reportedly collected more than $15,000.

But the Black students targeted in the incident say the racist behavior didn’t stop when they confronted the women.

Instead, one woman allegedly continued making monkey gestures even as another apologized.

Now, the controversy is raising questions about accountability, racial harassment and why supporters are donating money to a woman identified in the footage.

White students at the University of Mississippi were caught on camera making monkey sounds while walking past the apartment of three Black females https://t.co/iabTZ8YQmg — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 9, 2026

Black Ole Miss Students Describe Racist Encounter

The November 6 incident occurred outside an off-campus apartment shared by three Black Ole Miss freshmen in Oxford, Mississippi.

Ring camera footage showed three women passing the apartment, with two making monkey noises and gestures near the door.

In a November 11 interview with “CBS Mornings,” residents Jakirya Metcalf, Kaiyden Caldwell and Victoria Johnson described confronting the women.

Johnson said one woman apologized, claiming the group had behaved similarly outside several apartments. The residents questioned that explanation, saying they had only witnessed the behavior outside their own door.

According to Johnson, another woman continued making racist gestures during the confrontation.

“It was like a slap in the face,” Johnson told CBS.

Alaina Kunes subsequently issued a public apology, acknowledging that her actions were insensitive and harmful. She said she hadn’t known the residents’ race beforehand.

Kunes later voluntarily withdrew from Ole Miss. The students told CBS that while they appreciated her apology, the incident remained hurtful.

Lauren Mayfield – via GiveSendGo

Fundraiser for Lauren Mayfield Tops $15,000

Meanwhile, a GiveSendGo campaign titled “Stand with Lauren” has attracted financial support for Lauren Mayfield, another woman identified in the video.

According to TMZ’s November 11 report, the fundraiser surpassed $15,000 toward a $20,000 goal.

Organizer Tom Hennessey argues that Mayfield did nothing wrong and should not apologize.

He says donations are intended to offset potential lost income or opportunities resulting from the controversy.

Hennessey also reportedly threatened to cancel the campaign if Mayfield apologizes.

However, TMZ notes that Mayfield’s involvement remains unclear, including whether she will ultimately receive the donations.

Mayfield had not publicly apologized as of November 11.

The campaign has intensified debate over why supporters are raising money in connection with conduct the apartment’s residents experienced as racist harassment.

Ole Miss Investigation Continues

University officials have condemned the behavior and confirmed that the incident remains under investigation.

In a statement reported by ABC News, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Shawnboda Mead described the conduct as unacceptable and contrary to university values.

The university said staff contacted the affected students and offered support.

Federal student privacy protections limit what officials can disclose about possible disciplinary proceedings.

Despite the incident, Metcalf, Caldwell and Johnson told CBS they intend to remain at Ole Miss.

They also encouraged others experiencing harassment to speak out rather than remain silent.

For the three freshmen, the issue goes beyond a viral video, an apology or a fundraiser.

The question now is whether Ole Miss can deliver accountability while ensuring the students targeted by racist harassment feel safe in their university community.

WATCH: TMZ and the New York Post examine the Ole Miss Ring video controversy and the fundraiser on “The Low Down.”

(If You Like This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: NewsBits: Cardi B’s Latest Romance Buzz, Ryan Clark’s ESPN Exit, Rickey Smiley’s Racism Account | VIDEO

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.