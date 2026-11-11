Tyler Perry Says His New Netflix Gospel Christmas Film Was Anything but Heavenly to Make

What should have been a straightforward production became Tyler Perry's toughest filmmaking experience yet, with Fantasia, Tank and gospel royalty helping bring his deeply personal story of faith to Netflix.

Tyler Perry ‘The Gospel of Christmas’ – via Netflix

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*Tyler Perry has made plenty of movies about faith, family and finding your way through life’s messiest moments. But his latest Netflix production apparently tested his own faith in unexpected ways.

The entertainment mogul says “The Gospel of Christmas” was the most difficult film he’s ever made, despite its seemingly straightforward story.

And Perry isn’t talking about a demanding cast or an impossible shooting schedule.

He says he felt spiritually “under attack” while struggling to write and complete the project.

The revelation comes as the gospel musical, starring Fantasia Barrino Taylor and R&B singer Tank, begins streaming on Netflix Wednesday, November 11.

Tyler Perry Says He Felt Under Attack

“I got to tell you, this was the most difficult film I’ve ever had to film,” Perry revealed in an interview with The Christian Post.

Although the production seemed simple, Perry couldn’t understand why writing the screenplay and completing the movie proved so challenging.

“I just felt under attack,” he admitted.

Only after stepping away from editing and watching the completed film did Perry begin to appreciate its message.

He believes audiences facing personal hardships will connect with its themes of prayer, hope and perseverance.

The movie follows Isaac, played by Tank, a pastor attempting to restore his family’s struggling church in New York City.

Fantasia portrays Rebecca, his wife, as the couple confronts financial pressures, temptation and threats to their congregation.

Fantasia and Tank in Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas

Fantasia, Tank and Gospel Royalty Join Forces

The musical lineup brings together CeCe Winans, Yolanda Adams, Fred Hammond, Shirley Caesar, Jekalyn Carr, Smokie Norful, Hezekiah Walker and the Clark Sisters.

Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin oversees the music, which features gospel performances alongside other contemporary and holiday selections.

According to Netflix’s official film feature, the soundtrack includes music that inspired Perry during difficult periods in his life.

His late mother’s faith also influenced the movie’s message about prayer, particularly when people struggle to find the right words.

“Sometimes things would just be so heavy and so difficult for us that she would just be in church waving her hand,” Perry recalled.

“And I knew that was her prayer, her cry out to God.”

Perry said he experienced similar moments during his difficult childhood and periods of homelessness before achieving success.

For him, even a simple plea for help can be a meaningful prayer.

Tyler Perry (in bgrd far right) and cast of The Gospel of Christmas) – via Netflix

Another Faith-Based Project Is Already Coming

“The Gospel of Christmas” also reflects Perry’s continuing interest in faith-centered entertainment.

In a separate interview with Religion News Service, Perry revealed that he’s developing a faith-based television series.

He declined to provide details but confirmed he’s writing a project centered more directly on faith.

Perry also discussed the significance of Black churches and the gospel artists whose music helped him through difficult times.

Whether audiences come for the message or the music, Perry hopes they’ll leave with a renewed sense of hope.

“The Gospel of Christmas” is now streaming on Netflix.

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