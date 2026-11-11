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Tiger Woods to Design Private Long Island Golf Course

The golf legend's company is partnering with The Armchair Collective on a private 18-hole course in the Village of Brookville.
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Tiger Woods
US golfer Tiger Woods is seen during a press conference before the Pro-Am event of the HSBC Golf Champions 2010 in Shanghai, China, 3 November 2010. (Credit: Depositphotos)
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*Tiger Woods is getting back to the business of golf.

The five-time Masters winner announced that his South Florida company, TGR Design, will create a private 18-hole course on Long Island. Woods shared the news on Instagram. The course will sit in the Village of Brookville on Long Island’s Gold Coast, the Miami Herald reports.

“I’m excited to announce that @tgr.design and I are partnering with The Armchair Collective to design a new 18-hole private golf course in the Village of Brookville in Long Island’s Gold Coast,” Woods wrote. “Long Island is home to some of the most celebrated golf courses in the country, and we’re looking forward to contributing to the region’s rich golf history.”

The project gives Woods a welcome change of subjects, as most of his recent headlines have involved legal and personal troubles. EUR reported that police arrested him in March on suspicion of DUI and property damage after his SUV rolled over in Jupiter Island, Florida. According to the Miami Herald, he later spent time in an overseas rehab facility.

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In September, Woods pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge. The plea deal suspended his driver’s license for five years. He can still drive a golf cart, but only on a course.

Circuit Court Judge Darren Steele spelled out the terms in court. “There are no exceptions,” Steele told Woods. “If you were to drive for any reason at all, you would go immediately back to jail.”

As for the new course, TGR Design says it will reward smart play. “The layout emphasizes strategic decision-making, variety, and playability through thoughtfully contoured and generous fairways that offer multiple routes of play,” reads a description on the company’s website.

The land carries history as well. The Miami Herald reports the plan reworks a course that once belonged to the Linden Hill estate, which dates to about 1915. Agribusinessman Richard Flint Howe and his wife, Abby Deering, once lived there. Her father was industrialist William Deering.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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