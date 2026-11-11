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Lil’ Kim to Light Empire State Building Ahead of ‘Hard Core’ Orchestral Concerts in Brooklyn

The Queen Bee celebrates her debut album with a tower lighting and her first-ever orchestral performances on Nov. 18 and 19.
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Lil Kimat arrivals for VH1 Hip Hop Honors
Lil Kim at arrivals for VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens, David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center, New York, NY, July 11, 2016. Photo By: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection
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*Lil’ Kim is about to light up the New York City skyline. The Grammy-winning rapper will flip the switch at the Empire State Building on Thursday, Nov. 12, in honor of her debut album, “Hard Core.”

The lighting honors the double-platinum album and recognizes the Brooklyn native’s influence on music and culture. According to the news release, it also launches a larger celebration planned for next week.

The Queen Bee will headline two concerts at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and Thursday, Nov. 19. Titled Hard Core Symphony, the performances mark her first-ever orchestral show.

She will share the stage with Thee Phantom & The Illharmonic Orchestra. The all-Black ensemble blends hip-hop and R&B with live orchestral instrumentation, giving Lil’ Kim’s biggest hits a symphonic makeover.

Lil Kim
Lil’ Kim performs on stage during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

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Organizers initially announced only one performance. After the Nov. 19 show sold out in four days, they added a second date for Nov. 18.

Fans can expect orchestral versions of album favorites, including “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix),” “Big Momma Thang,” “Crush On You,” and “No Time.” Organizers are encouraging guests to dress in formal black-tie attire. GPK Entertainment is producing the event.

Released in 1996, “Hard Core” marked Lil’ Kim’s solo debut, with The Notorious B.I.G. serving as executive producer. Thirty years later, the album remains celebrated for its unfiltered lyrics and bold approach.

The project produced three consecutive No. 1 rap hits: “No Time,” “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix)” and “Crush on You.” That achievement made Lil’ Kim the first female rapper to score three consecutive chart-toppers on Billboard’s rap songs chart.

Born Kimberly Denise Jones, Lil’ Kim followed her debut with the platinum albums “The Notorious K.I.M.” and “La Bella Mafia.” She also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Lady Marmalade” in 2001.

Tickets for the Kings Theatre shows are on sale now.

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About Ny MaGee

Ny MaGee is a Chicago-born entertainment journalist, filmmaker, and media producer with over 20 years of experience in Hollywood. A graduate of Columbia College Chicago with a background in film production, she has worked across film, television, publicity, and digital media. Ny’s bylines appear in outlets such as TheGrio, MovieWeb, Emmys.com and BET, where she covers film, TV, celebrity interviews, and pop culture.

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