Hakeem Jeffries’ Leadership Questioned: Why Were 11 Democrats Missing from Hegseth Impeachment Vote?

Eleven absent Democrats, traffic delays and competing commitments spark questions about party coordination ahead of a new Congress.

Hakeem Jeffries – screenshot

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*House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries wanted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth impeached. But wanting something and getting enough lawmakers into the room to advance it are apparently two different things.

On November 10, Republicans successfully sidelined an impeachment effort against Hegseth in a 211–204 procedural vote.

The problem? Eleven Democrats were absent, even though every Democrat who voted opposed the Republican maneuver.

Some blamed traffic, others cited personal emergencies or competing commitments, and several faced questions about why they weren’t on the House floor.

Now Jeffries, who publicly declared himself a “hard yes” on impeachment, faces scrutiny over whether Democratic leadership did enough to ensure its members showed up.

As AOC touts Jeffries, he gave a stunning preview of his leadership today, failing to whip the vote after promising a "hard yes" on Hegseth impeachment. 11 Dems were no-shows & the bid went down in flames. If Jeffries won’t deliver on a "hard yes", imagine what lies ahead for Medicare for All, ending Citizen’s United & blocking funds for war & genocide. Democrats are self-destructing as usual to serve their oligarch donors. — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) November 11, 2026

Eleven Missing Democrats and a Failed Impeachment Effort

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth, including allegations concerning the administration’s military actions in Iran and other operations.

Rather than vote directly on impeachment, the House approved a motion referring the resolution to the Judiciary Committee, effectively stalling the effort.

According to the official House roll call, 210 Republicans and independent Rep. Kevin Kiley supported referral. Massie joined 203 Democrats in opposing it.

Eleven Democrats and seven Republicans did not vote.

The missing Democrats included Nancy Pelosi, Steven Horsford, Frederica Wilson, Jonathan Jackson, Melanie Stansbury, Marilyn Strickland, Julia Brownley, Lou Correa, Laura Gillen, Brittany Pettersen and Haley Stevens.

Had all 11 Democrats voted against referral while the seven absent Republicans remained out, the motion would have failed 211–215.

But if all 18 absent lawmakers had voted along party lines, referral would still have passed 218–215.

Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar argued that Republicans could have kept the vote open until their missing members arrived, meaning full Democratic attendance might not have changed the ultimate result, according to HuffPost.

Traffic, Emergencies and Questions About Priorities

According to The New Republic, several Democrats reported being delayed in traffic near the Capitol.

Some were returning from an event associated with Elect Democratic Women, although attendance at that event wasn’t established for every lawmaker caught in the delays.

Pelosi was in San Francisco for a veterans’ recognition event. Correa was recovering from a medical procedure, while Horsford’s office cited a personal emergency.

Other lawmakers reported transportation problems, including a police-escorted vehicle that reportedly delayed access to the Capitol.

The circumstances weren’t identical, and legitimate emergencies shouldn’t be confused with avoidable scheduling problems.

Still, the outcome prompted frustration among Democrats who believed attendance should have been a priority.

As The Guardian reported, Democratic Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove criticized the attendance failures, while several absent lawmakers said they had been prevented from reaching the chamber before voting closed.

Hakeem Jeffries (Bill Clark-CQ-Roll Call, Inc-Getty Images)

What Does This Mean for Hakeem Jeffries?

Jeffries had publicly supported the impeachment effort, declaring that Hegseth “has got to go.”

But public support and successful vote management are different responsibilities.

Following the defeat, Jeffries acknowledged that he hadn’t yet spoken with his floor team about what happened.

“I haven’t had a conversation with anyone on the floor team about what may or may not have happened in terms of the Hegseth resolution,” he told reporters, according to The Guardian.

“This is not the end of it. It’s just the beginning,” he added, signaling that Democrats could revisit impeachment when the new Congress convenes in January.

The available reporting doesn’t establish whether Jeffries personally directed a whip operation or what instructions members received before the vote.

But with Democrats preparing to take control of the House in January, the episode raises an immediate question about how leadership will coordinate consequential votes.

Tuesday’s defeat doesn’t establish how Jeffries will perform as speaker.

It does, however, underscore the importance of ensuring lawmakers understand when their presence is essential.

When Democratic leaders say a vote matters, who makes sure their members are actually there?

🔥 @RepKamlagerDove on the 11 Dems who missed the Hegseth vote: “We knew this vote was coming, so people should have gotten their raggedy selves up these steps to vote. You know this man should not be in this position. Shame on folks who are not here.” (From @PabloReports) https://t.co/lCrw1TmWA6 — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 11, 2026

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