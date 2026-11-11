Jason Whitlock Says Letting Women and ‘Illiterate, Irresponsible Idiots’ Vote ‘Destroyed America’

The "Fearless" podcast host also took aim at Black voters and integration in remarks he later shared on X.

Jason Whitlock/screenshot

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Former ESPN personality Jason Whitlock is drawing attention on social media after declaring that women should never have gained the right to vote. The podcast host also appeared to question whether Black people should vote.

Whitlock summed up his position in a clip posted on X. “Allowing illiterate, irresponsible idiots & women to vote has destroyed America,” he wrote. “Men should have put a stop to this in the 1950s & 60s.”

The comments came during his “Fearless” podcast on YouTube. According to PennLive, Whitlock was reacting to Democratic wins in the midterm elections. He aimed much of the monologue at white men. He accused them of being “too cowardly” to block women’s suffrage decades ago.

Whitlock also dismissed the idea that women have faced mistreatment. “Women had a great deal. They haven’t been exploited. They haven’t been mistreated by men, in general,” he said.

Allowing illiterate, irresponsible idiots & women to vote has destroyed America.



Men should have put a stop to this in the 1950s & 60s. pic.twitter.com/QArm50nVoi — Jason Whitlock (@jasonwhitlock) November 4, 2026

The host then turned to the civil rights era. Whitlock told viewers, “Real uncomfortable for me to say, but in the 1950s and 60s, you should have stood out there with Bull Connor and said, ‘Nah, we’re not doing this. This forced integration garbage.'”

Whitlock complained that the country will now have 17 women governors. “Without male authority, chaos will rule,” he said. “Dysfunction will rule.”

Black Americans were another target. Whitlock described them as “Black people running around this country, feeling entitled, hating this country.”

The commentator made clear he expects criticism. “Call me an Uncle Tom all day, but I dare you to say that Jason Whitlock is not trying to be obedient to God,” he said.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Elon Musk is Worth $888 Billion — Here’s Who Rounds Out the Top 10

Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE