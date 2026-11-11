Jonathan Majors Says Meagan Good Stayed When He Had ‘Nothing’

The actor says he was broke, facing career uncertainty and questioning his identity when Good entered his life and stood by him through his criminal trial.

Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good (Getty)

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*Jonathan Majors says Meagan Good entered his life when he was broke and unsure what he could offer her. The actress stayed by his side anyway as his criminal case threatened his career.

The actor revisited that period during a Nov. 3 conversation with Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo. The two spoke at the 15th Africa International Film Festival in Lagos. Their #WithChude talk, titled “The Art of Becoming: Craft, Identity and Reinvention,” covered his career collapse, his legal case and the people who stuck around.

“I got this beautiful woman who’s coming into my life, and I don’t really know what to do with it,” Majors said, according to Mandatory. “I don’t know what to do with it ’cause I don’t know who I am.”

He described his circumstances bluntly. “I ain’t got no money. I got the wrong type of fame at the moment,” he said.

Jonathan Majors attends the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. — Photo by fredduval

“I got nothing to give her. But she just stayed. She just waited. She just helped me,” he added.

Majors also discussed mounting legal bills and people he counted on who gradually disappeared. He spoke about faith and the personal reckoning that followed. “When God needs you to stop, he will stop you,” he said.

Majors and Good were first publicly linked in May 2023, two months after his arrest in New York. The case stemmed from a March 2023 altercation with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in a vehicle in Manhattan.

That December, a jury found him guilty of misdemeanor third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. Jurors acquitted him of two other charges. Disney then dropped him from future Marvel productions, where he had been cast as the villain Kang.

In April 2024, a judge sentenced Majors to a 52-week domestic violence intervention program and ordered continued mental health counseling. He avoided jail time. Good attended key court dates, including the sentencing.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2024 and married in March 2025.

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