McRib Fans Are Skipping McDonald’s for a $4 Box of Frozen Rib Patties

Reddit users say a grocery store freezer staple beats the limited-release McDonald's sandwich for a fraction of the price.

On-Cor McRib sandwich/Screenshot via Reddit

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*McRib lovers on social media say they have found a cheaper way to get their fix, and it sits in the grocery store freezer aisle. Their pick is On-Cor’s frozen boneless rib-shaped patties, which sell for around $4 a box.

The tip took off in a recent Reddit thread where users griped about the price of the McDonald’s sandwich, Allrecipes reports. One commenter urged everyone to make their own at home instead.

“Go get yourself some On-Cor boneless ribs,” the Redditor wrote. “Get some hoagie buns. Pickles or whatever else you feel like. Larger, better McRibs for days.”

Another user backed that up, writing, “I did this a while back, and they were so much better than what I get at McD’s.”

Screenshot via On-Cor

The timing helps explain the interest. McDonald’s brought the McRib back in October, but only at select restaurants in six cities. Those markets are Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, and Philadelphia, leaving plenty of fans without one. The frozen patties, by contrast, stay on shelves all year.

Building the sandwich takes little effort. The tray heats in the oven in a little under an hour or in the microwave in about 15 minutes. Add pickles, onions, and a toasted hoagie-style roll and voila! Reviewers recommend baking the patties instead of microwaving them for better texture.

According to Allrecipes, six sandwiches plus a bag of fries cost less than $15. That is roughly what two McRibs run at McDonald’s.

Per On-Cor, each box holds six pork and chicken rib-shaped patties in barbecue sauce, flavored with natural hickory smoke.

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