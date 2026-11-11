Usher, Chris Brown Fans Petition for Refunds as Los Angeles Show Is Canceled

A petition seeks refunds or a free make-up show for the Nov. 5 Atlanta concert as a SoFi Stadium date disappears.

Chris Brown and Usher – via Getty

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*Fans who sat through the late start of Usher and Chris Brown’s first Atlanta concert want their money back. Now one of the duo’s upcoming Los Angeles dates appears to be off the schedule.

A Change.org petition is asking Live Nation and Ticketmaster to make things right for people who attended the Nov. 5 show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Concertgoer Rhonda McKenzie started the campaign, TicketNews reports. It had topped 2,500 signatures by Tuesday, Nov. 10.

The petition gives the companies two options: refund every ticket, fees included, or stage a free make-up concert. Signers also want an apology and an explanation.

The stadium listed a 7:30 p.m. start, but the R&B stars did not take the stage until about 10 p.m. Fans also complained about poor sound and sets that felt short. The co-headliners never performed together that night either. “And we’re all sitting there like, ‘Is that it?'” McKenzie told WSB-TV.

Usher and Chris Brown (R&B Tour)

So far, nobody has promised refunds or a replacement show. Ticketmaster’s policy leaves that decision to the event organizer, so a concert that actually happened does not automatically qualify.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that the Monday, Nov. 16 concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood appears to be canceled. The outlet obtained a screenshot of a ticket holder’s Ticketmaster account that labels the event “CANCELED.” Those buyers received notice that refunds are coming.

TMZ could not confirm whether the cancellation stemmed from tension between the singers. Sources told the outlet that Usher and Brown argued backstage in Atlanta over the show’s start time. Usher reportedly wanted to begin as scheduled, but Brown wanted to wait for fans stuck in traffic. One source described their relationship as ‘still icy.

As EURweb previously reported, neither artist has confirmed the argument, and one source blamed “egos” for the friction.

The tour’s Nov. 15 show at SoFi Stadium is still on the schedule.

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