Scott Colom’s Mississippi Senate Cliffhanger Sparks Legal Fund Appeal

With Colom holding a narrow lead over Cindy Hyde-Smith, a new fundraising appeal highlights the cost of the unresolved election and revives questions about national Democratic support.

Scott Colom – via screenshot

Ad 0:00 Click for sound 0:00 / 0:00

*Scott Colom’s Mississippi Senate race has become a political cliffhanger, and now supporters are being asked to help finance the final stages of an election that remains too close to call.

The appeal follows months of criticism that national Democratic organizations initially overlooked Mississippi while investing millions in other Senate contests.

Colom, a Black district attorney challenging Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith, has turned a closely watched contest into one of the tightest races of the 2026 midterms.

Now, his campaign is raising money as the unresolved vote count approaches key deadlines.

And a November 9 fundraising email received by EURweb offers a glimpse into the financial pressure surrounding the contest.

Scott Colom – via screenshot

Scott Colom’s Legal Fund Appeal

The November 9 message, signed “Scott Colom HQ,” warns that managing the remaining election process could cost millions of dollars.

It claims the campaign spent its available resources during the election and requests contributions to what it calls “Scott Colom’s legal fund.”

The email, distributed and paid for by Chris Pappas for Senate, seeks donations split between Colom and Pappas. Its financial claims have not been independently verified.

The appeal does not identify a particular lawsuit or recount request.

However, the dispute over outstanding ballots is already drawing attorneys from both campaigns.

According to Reuters, Hyde-Smith’s attorneys requested that Mississippi election officials separately preserve affidavit ballots, which require additional eligibility checks.

Colom’s attorneys objected, arguing that the requested procedures could violate state election law and produce inconsistent treatment across counties.

Why National Democratic Funding Became an Issue

The controversy began before Election Day.

In September, Mississippi Today reported that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee had excluded Mississippi from a $40 million investment covering 10 battleground states.

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson criticized the lack of national investment.

Support subsequently increased.

In October, Senate Majority PAC, an outside organization aligned with Democratic Senate leadership, announced advertising support for Colom.

The DSCC separately announced a $500,000 coordinated advertising investment on October 28.

National Democrats therefore did provide financial support, although questions remain about its timing and scale.

Mississippi Senate Race: Just 2,604 Votes Apart

As of November 10, Colom led Hyde-Smith by 2,604 votes, with approximately 97% counted, according to Associated Press figures reported by Yahoo News.

The race remained uncalled.

Mississippi counties face a November 13 deadline to submit certified election results.

Unlike most states, Mississippi has no automatic statewide recount procedure. A disputed result could instead lead to legal challenges involving particular ballots or the election outcome.

That distinction helps explain why legal assistance and ballot monitoring have become central to the final stages of the contest.

For Colom, the immediate challenge is navigating the remaining count.

For national Democrats, the race has renewed scrutiny of their campaign spending decisions.

And for Mississippi voters, the central question remains considerably simpler: Who actually won?

(If You Like This EURweb Story, Please SHARE it!)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Mississippi Not Burning, It’s Turning; Alaska: The Final Frontier!

We Publish Breaking News 24/7. Don’t Miss Out! Sign up for our Free daily newsletter HERE.