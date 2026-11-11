Todd Tucker Announces ‘Real Husbands of Atlanta’ Series

The producer's Instagram photo features Marc Daly, Nyonisela Sioh and a mystery blonde that followers are trying to identify.

Screenshot via Instagram @todd167

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*Todd Tucker says the men of Atlanta reality TV are ready for their own show. The producer is teasing a new series called “RHOA: Real Husbands of Atlanta.”

Tucker shared a promotional photo for the project on Instagram on Nov. 7. The image shows him with several men tied to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“Supreme Stream! We about to make history! Fellas it’s our turn! RHOA! Lets go! And can yall guess who’s that girl?!” Tucker wrote in the caption.

Pictured with Tucker are Marc Daly, Kenya Moore’s ex-husband, and Nyonisela Sioh, NeNe Leakes’ partner. Tucker also tagged Peter Thomas, Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband. The woman’s face is obscured in the photo, but she is cuddled up to Sioh, prompting many followers to speculate that she is Leakes herself. “Is that one Lennethia Monique Leakes?!” asked @ecoridaniel in the comments.

Todd Tucker and Apollo Nida/Screenshot via Instagram @todd167

In a separate post with Apollo Nida, Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband, Tucker wrote, “What should we name the show. Real Ex’s of Atlanta?”

Daly’s appearance in the promo post surprised fans. “Chile, what is Marc doing there? He didn’t even like being on Camera for RHOA but he’s in here cheesing?” wrote @monroek65. Another follower, @keyswithmaurice, added, “I’m actually here for it. Odd that Mark is NOW willingly taping, but…okay.”

Plenty of commenters cheered the idea. “Now THIS is a scheme that Todd set up and we are here for it,” wrote @mr.rwf_.

Some already have a casting wish list. “We need Mendeecees, Peter, Apollo, King, Simon,Martell, Dennis, yup Kroy too,” wrote @reign336. The same fan added, “we Love the Ladies but its 2026, time to switch it up for a damn change!”

A storyline pitch came from @angela_browder_. “Take the guys’ trip to Dubai so Simon can join the mix! Oh my goodness, now THAT would be good TV!”

Not everyone was sold. “Real opportunist is what it should be called,” wrote @darkskinn_is_in.

Supreme Stream, which Tucker referenced in his caption, is a digital platform associated with original programming. He has not announced a premiere date, full cast, or additional details about the show’s format.

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