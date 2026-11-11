Soul Train Awards 2026 Red Carpet: Chaka Khan, Common, LisaRaye McCoy and More Arrive in Chicago

Stars gathered in Chicago on Nov. 5 for the taping of the awards show, which airs Nov. 27 on BET and CBS.

Common at The Soul Train Awards 2026, airing Friday, November 27 on BET and CBS. — Photo: Leon Bennett/BET ©2026 BET Media Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

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*The stars showed up and showed out in Chicago for the 2026 BET Soul Train Awards. Chaka Khan, Common and LisaRaye McCoy were among the famous faces who walked the red carpet on Nov. 5.

Mickey Guyton, Kirk Franklin and Muni Long also posed for photographers before the taping. The arrivals set a glamorous tone for the night. Anthony Anderson hosts this year’s ceremony.

The show is back after a brief hiatus, and its location carries meaning. Chicago is where Don Cornelius created “Soul Train” in 1971. Cornelius famously closed each episode by wishing viewers “love, peace, and soul.”

Viewers will have to wait a little longer to see what happened inside. The awards air Friday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. CBS, BET Her, VH1, MTV2 and LOGO will simulcast the broadcast.

Khan is one of the night’s big honorees. The legendary singer and songwriter will receive the Classic Soul Honor. Singer, songwriter and producer Durand Bernarr will accept the Soul Personified Honor, and Elmiene will take home the New Soul Honor. BET has promised musical performances as well.

Fans had a hand in this year’s results for the first time. They voted in two categories, R&B/Soul Song of the Year and Spotify’s RNB X International Artist. Voting closed Oct. 16, and BET will reveal the winners during the telecast.

BET also asked fans to choose The 20 Greatest R&B Songs of the 2020s. The network planned to reveal that ranking during its red carpet show, “Back on Track,” on YouTube and Facebook.

The reimagined show comes from Jesse Collins Entertainment. Connie Orlando executive produces for BET alongside Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay.

“Soul Train” ran for 35 years before its final episode aired in 2006. BET acquired the brand in 2016.

Scroll down to see photos from the 2026 Soul Train Awards red carpet.

LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles at The Soul Train Awards 2026, airing Friday, November 27 on BET and CBS. — Photo: Leon Bennett/BET ©2026 BET Media Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

El DeBarge at The Soul Train Awards 2026, airing Friday, November 27 on BET and CBS. — Photo: Paras Griffin/BET ©2026 BET Media Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Mickey Guyton at The Soul Train Awards 2026, airing Friday, November 27 on BET and CBS. — Photo: Leon Bennett/BET ©2026 BET Media Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Tammy Collins Franklin and Kirk Franklin at The Soul Train Awards 2026, airing Friday, November 27 on BET and CBS. — Photo: Leon Bennett/BET ©2026 BET Media Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dr. Louis Carr, President of BET at The Soul Train Awards 2026, airing Friday, November 27 on BET and CBS. — Photo: Leon Bennett/BET ©2026 BET Media Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Bryan-Michael Cox at The Soul Train Awards 2026, airing Friday, November 27 on BET and CBS. — Photo: Leon Bennett/BET ©2026 BET Media Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Rhonni Lee and Keith Lee at The Soul Train Awards 2026, airing Friday, November 27 on BET and CBS. — Photo: Leon Bennett/BET ©2026 BET Media Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Trinity Whiteside at The Soul Train Awards 2026, airing Friday, November 27 on BET and CBS. — Photo: Leon Bennett/BET ©2026 BET Media Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

LisaRaye McCoy at The Soul Train Awards 2026, airing Friday, November 27 on BET and CBS. — Photo: Paras Griffin/BET ©2026 BET Media Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

DeRay Davis at The Soul Train Awards 2026, airing Friday, November 27 on BET and CBS. — Photo: Leon Bennett/BET ©2026 BET Media Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

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